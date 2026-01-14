PCPlaystation 4PlayStation 5Xbox Series X

Fatal Fury City of the Wolves – Season 2 Angekündigt

von Micha
von Micha 0 Kommentar/Kommentare:

Die erste Season von Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves geht zu Ende, und Season 2 steht vor der Tür!

Der letzte Kämpfer war Mr. Big und erschien im Dezember. SNK zeigt die Roadmap für die zweite Season. Es wird auch schon gemunkelt, wer die Mystery-Characters sein könnten: Kenshiro aus Fist of the North Star und ein Gastkämpfer aus The Art of Fighting.

Fatal Fury City of the Wolves

Mr. BIG Trailer

Fist of the North Star Teaser

 

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves erscheint am 24. April 2025 für Playstation 4/5, Xbox Series X|S und PC.

Capcom Fanboy. Fighting Game Fan. Auf Youtube und Twitch als GameBryg unterwegs

Das wirst Du auch mögen:

2XKO – Season 1 geht an den Start

Starkes Gaming-Headset zum kleinen Preis: Mein Test des...

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD 1TB für PlayStation im...

Lost Eidolons: Veil of the Witch im Test...

Tormented Souls 2 im Test – Klassischer Survival...

LEGO Batman: Das Vermächtnis des Dunklen Ritters erscheint...

Amazon Game Studios und Crystal Dynamics stellen zwei...

ARC Raiders – Ein unerbittliches Überlebensspektakel

Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist and the White...

Hot Wheels Let´s Race – Ultimate Speed im...

Laß einen Kommentar da:

Speichere meinen Namen, meine E-Mail-Adresse und meine Website in diesem Browser für das nächste Mal, wenn ich kommentiere.