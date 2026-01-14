Fatal Fury City of the Wolves – Season 2 Angekündigt

Die erste Season von Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves geht zu Ende, und Season 2 steht vor der Tür!

Der letzte Kämpfer war Mr. Big und erschien im Dezember. SNK zeigt die Roadmap für die zweite Season. Es wird auch schon gemunkelt, wer die Mystery-Characters sein könnten: Kenshiro aus Fist of the North Star und ein Gastkämpfer aus The Art of Fighting.

Mr. BIG Trailer

Fist of the North Star Teaser

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves erscheint am 24. April 2025 für Playstation 4/5, Xbox Series X|S und PC.