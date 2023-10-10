Amazon Prime Day 2023 – Alle Anker Deals im Überblick

Bei den Amazon Prime Days am 10. und 11. Oktober kommen Schnäppchenjäger wieder voll auf ihre Kosten – Anker Innovations hat mit all seinen Untermarken viele Angebote zu Top-Preisen in der Hinterhand.
Wir haben für euch einen kompletten Überblick damit ihr genau wisst wo ihr am Ende richtig viel Geld bei den Anker Produkten sparen könnt.
|PRODUKT
|AMAZON-LINK
|UVP
|ANGEBOT
|RABATT
|ANKER CHARGING
|Anker 737 Powerbank
|https://amzn.to/3FfPCy1
|149,99 €
|116,99 €
|22%
|Anker Nano II 65W
|https://amzn.to/3ZK2Nkt
|49,99 €
|31,99 €
|36%
|Anker 565 11-in-1 USB-C Hub
|https://amzn.to/3Q8PGWR
|89,99 €
|59,99 €
|33%
|Anker Nylon USB-C-Kabel 3m
|https://amzn.to/46BwqHr
|16,99 €
|9,99 €
|41%
|ANKER SOLIX
|Anker SOLIX F1200
|https://amzn.to/3RPwm1W
|999,00€
|799,00 €
|20%
|Anker 555 Tr. Powerstation
|https://amzn.to/3RTyDJw
|899,00€
|499,00 €
|44%
|Anker SOLIX F2000
|https://amzn.to/3RNI7pB
|1.899,00€
|1.599,00€
|16%
|Anker SOLIX F2000 Solargenerator (miit 2x 400W Solarpanel)
|https://amzn.to/3PFTnSc
|4.697,00€
|3.797,00€
|19%
|Anker SOLIX Balkonkraftwerk (890W) mit Speicher (1600Wh), Halterungen inklusive
|https://amzn.to/46mnbdW
|2588 €
|1948 €
|25%
|Anker SOLIX Balkonkraftwerk (2× RS40P Panel 445W, Mikro-Wechselrichter 600W/800W, Halterungen)
|https://amzn.to/46Bobuc
|1389 €
|1049 €
|24%
|Anker SOLIX Solarbank E1600 Solarstromspeicher 1600Wh
|https://amzn.to/3ZLF3wm
|1.199,00€
|949,00 €
|21%
|Anker SOLIX Balkonkraftwerk (2× RS40 Panel 415W, Mikro-Wechselrichter 600W/800W)
|https://amzn.to/3tpvV4q
|799,00 €
|549,00 €
|31%
|ANKERWORK
|Anker PowerConf S330
|https://amzn.to/3ZQbkm4
|69,99 €
|49,99 €
|28,58%
|Anker PowerConf S3
|https://amzn.to/3ZP1IaR
|99,99 €
|69,99 €
|30,00%
|Anker Anker PowerConf S500
|https://amzn.to/46Gra4N
|208,99 €
|139,99 €
|33,02%
|Anker PowerConf C300
|https://amzn.to/46E0p0M
|99,99 €
|74,99 €
|25,00%
|AnkerWork B600
|https://amzn.to/3POQrTv
|219,99 €
|159,99 €
|27,27%
|Anker PowerConf C200
|https://amzn.to/3F8zCxT
|59,99 €
|49,99 €
|16,67%
|AnkerWork M650 Wireless Lavalier Microphone（Black）
|https://amzn.to/3F5Q1mS
|269,99 €
|189,99 €
|29,63%
|SOUNDCORE
|soundcore 2
|https://amzn.to/3FaDj6a
|39,99 €
|28,99 €
|27,51%
|soundcore Motion X600
|https://amzn.to/3F7nE7R
|199,99 €
|149,99 €
|25,00%
|soundcore Motion Boom Plus
|https://amzn.to/3LXyn8z
|159,99 €
|119,99 €
|25,00%
|soundcore Boost
|https://amzn.to/3rG5ua9
|59,99 €
|42,99 €
|28,34%
|soundcore Motion Boom
|https://amzn.to/3S8Uugr
|89,99 €
|62,99 €
|30,00%
|soundcore Motion +
|https://amzn.to/3Q7W7Jw
|98,99 €
|72,99 €
|26,27%
|soundcore mini
|https://amzn.to/3LTeBer
|27,99 €
|21,99 €
|21,44%
|soundcore Liberty 4 NC
|https://amzn.to/3RNIPTN
|89,99 €
|69,99 €
|22%
|soundcore Q30
|https://amzn.to/3RRnjxr
|79,99 €
|52,99 €
|34%
|soundcore Space A40
|https://amzn.to/3LTXIQZ
|99,99 €
|64,99 €
|35%
|soundcore Sports X10
|https://amzn.to/3PM1ZqM
|79,99 €
|64,99 €
|19%
|soundcore Sleep A10
|https://amzn.to/3tqn8iE
|129,99 €
|99,99 €
|23%
|eufy Appliances
|eufy Clean HomeVac H11
|https://amzn.to/3F92hmv
|49,99 €
|36,99 €
|26%
|eufy Clean HomeVac H20
|https://amzn.to/48EyWxX
|119,99 €
|84,99 €
|29%
|eufy Clean N930
|https://amzn.to/45n8JB5
|179,99 €
|109,99 €
|39%
|eufy Clean HomeVac H30 Mate
|https://amzn.to/3trKCE8
|129,99 €
|69,99 €
|46,20%
|eufy Clean HomeVac H30 Venture
|https://amzn.to/3PME5vg
|109,99 €
|62,99 €
|42,70%
|MACH V1
|https://amzn.to/3rA4tR3
|599,00 €
|449,00 €
|25%
|MACH V1 Ultra
|https://amzn.to/45klPip
|799,00 €
|699,00 €
|13%
|eufy Clean RoboVac G30 Hybrid
|https://amzn.to/46mrE0e
|299,00 €
|209,99 €
|30%
|eufy X8 Pro Saugroboter
|https://amzn.to/3RRZvtt
|599,99 €
|539,99 €
|10%
|eufy Clean X8 Pro Saugroboter
|https://amzn.to/46jhw8k
|449,99 €
|399,99 €
|11%
|eufy Clean RoboVac LR30 Hybrid
|https://amzn.to/46ElKHx
|349,99 €
|258,99 €
|26%
|eufy Clean RoboVac LR30 Hybrid+
|https://amzn.to/3Q9nvHc
|449,99 €
|349,00 €
|22,40%
|eufy Clean RoboVac G10
|https://amzn.to/46ZMm67
|199,99 €
|149,45 €
|25,30%
|eufy Clean G40 Hybrid+
|https://amzn.to/45oU5Jq
|449,99 €
|279,45 €
|37,90%
|eufy Clean RoboVac 15C MAX
|https://amzn.to/3ZKXtNK
|199,99 €
|159,99 €
|20,00%
|eufy Clean RoboVac 11S
|https://amzn.to/3ZK1gLj
|179,99 €
|139,99 €
|22,20%
|eufy Clean RoboVac 11S MAX
|https://amzn.to/46BATcu
|199,99 €
|149,99 €
|25,00%
|eufy Clean RoboVac G10
|https://amzn.to/3ZUTsX1
|199,99 €
|149,45 €
|25,30%
|Anker Clean Bolder LC90 LED Taschenlampe
|https://amzn.to/3ZP1joZ
|36,99 €
|28,99 €
|22%
|Anker Clean Bolder LC40 Taschenlampe
|https://amzn.to/3ZKXS2I
|29,99 €
|23,49 €
|22%
|eufy Lumi 3 Pack LED Nachtlicht
|https://amzn.to/3PRbcOv
|23,99 €
|17,49 €
|27%
|eufy Smart Scale P3
|https://amzn.to/48EzSlX
|89,99 €
|69,99 €
|22%
|eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro
|https://amzn.to/48MMuXY
|59,99 €
|41,99 €
|30,00%
|eufy Appliances
|eufy Security eufyCam 2C
|https://amzn.to/3Q7Yyf8
|199,99 €
|159,99 €
|20,00%
|eufy Security eufyCam 2C
|https://amzn.to/48MurS4
|299,99 €
|219,99 €
|26,67%
|eufy Security eufyCam 2C (einzeln)
|https://amzn.to/46En11h
|99,99 €
|79,99 €
|20,00%
|eufy Security eufyCam 2C Pro (2er Set)
|https://amzn.to/3PVEc7U
|239,99 €
|199,99 €
|28,57%
|eufy Security eufyCam 2C Pro (4er Set)
|https://amzn.to/46nhVqj
|499,99 €
|369,99 €
|26,00%
|eufy Security eufyCam 2C Pro (2er Set ohne Homebase)
|https://amzn.to/3S8XwBl
|149,99 €
|99,99 €
|33,34%
|eufy security eufyCam 3C
|https://amzn.to/3Q7YSdQ
|479,99 €
|349,99 €
|27,08%
|eufy Security eufyCam S300 3C (3er Set)
|https://amzn.to/3tpl7TO
|599,99 €
|459,99 €
|23,33%
|eufy Security eufyCam S300 3C (4er Set)
|https://amzn.to/46jp4rV
|739,99 €
|559,99 €
|24,32%
|eufy Security eufyCam S300 3C (einzeln)
|https://amzn.to/3PNWA2f
|199,99 €
|149,99 €
|25,00%
|eufy Security S330 eufyCam 3
|https://amzn.to/46HUk3C
|549,00 €
|449,00 €
|18,21%
|eufy Security S330 eufyCam 3 (einzeln)
|https://amzn.to/3Qat6x8
|249,00 €
|199,00 €
|20,08%
|eufy Security SpaceView Babyphone
|https://amzn.to/46mtKx8
|179,99 €
|149,99 €
|16,67%
|eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K HD
|https://amzn.to/3rS1ovv
|159,99 €
|119,99 €
|25,00%
|eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual
|https://amzn.to/46Lkv9z
|249,00 €
|199,00 €
|20,08%
|eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual (Zusatzkamera)
|https://amzn.to/45qg0Qq
|189,00 €
|159,00 €
|15,87%
|eufy Security Indoor Cam E220
|https://amzn.to/48MvPUM
|49,99 €
|41,99 €
|16,00%
|eufy Security Outdoor Cam E220
|https://amzn.to/46Eif3M
|99,99 €
|69,99 €
|30,00%
|eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2 Pro
|https://amzn.to/3thodsU
|249,00 €
|199,00 €
|20,08%
|eufy Security eufyCam Solar Panel
|https://amzn.to/3rJJLy0
|49,99 €
|39,99 €
|20,00%
|eufy Security S220 SoloCam
|https://amzn.to/46k5Zpf
|129,99 €
|99,00 €
|23,84%
|eufy Security SmartTrack Link
|https://amzn.to/46J00tW
|24,99 €
|19,99 €
|20,01%
|eufy Security SmartTrack Link (2er Set)
|https://amzn.to/3QaukYU
|49,99 €
|35,99 €
|28,01%
|eufy Security SmartTrack Link (4er Set)
|https://amzn.to/48HVdLg
|69,99 €
|59,49 €
|15,00%
|eufy security SmartTrack Card
|https://amzn.to/3QcbKA0
|29,99 €
|24,99 €
|16,67%
|eufy Haustier Wasserbrunnen
|https://amzn.to/3Q9XIig
|49,99 €
|36,99 €
|26,01%
|eufy Security SoloCam C210
|https://amzn.to/45tFk89
|99,99 €
|79,99 €
|20,00%
|eufy Security Wall Light Cam S100
|https://amzn.to/3ty0JQg
|169,99 €
|129,99 €
|23,53%
|eufy Security 4G LTE Überwachungskamera
|https://amzn.to/48HZ76P
|239,99 €
|159,99 €
|33,33%
|NEBULA
|Nebula Capsule
|https://amzn.to/3F9iRCN
|349,99 €
|249,99 €
|28,57%
|Nebula Capsule Max
|https://amzn.to/3ZL1phx
|479,99 €
|349,99 €
|27,08%
|Nebula Comos Max
|https://amzn.to/46GxzwR
|1.399,99€
|999,99 €
|28,57%
|Nebula Mars 2 Pro
|https://amzn.to/3ZL1vFV
|469,99 €
|369,99 €
|21,28%
|Nebula Cosmos Laser
|https://amzn.to/45lAvOs
|1.099,99€
|899,99 €
|18,18%
|Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K
|https://amzn.to/3tiQe3g
|1.799,99€
|1.399,99€
|22,22%
|Nebula Capsule 3 Laser
|https://amzn.to/3RNNWmX
|799,99 €
|649,99 €
|18,75%
|Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Transformers
|https://amzn.to/48HZYEz
|799,99 €
|679,99 €
|15,00%
|Nebula Mars 3
|https://amzn.to/3Q8idLX
|1.199,99€
|999,99 €
|16,67%