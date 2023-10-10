HardwareAmazon Prime DayNews

Amazon Prime Day 2023 – Alle Anker Deals im Überblick

Bei den Amazon Prime Days am 10. und 11. Oktober kommen Schnäppchenjäger wieder voll auf ihre Kosten – Anker Innovations hat mit all seinen Untermarken viele Angebote zu Top-Preisen in der Hinterhand.

Wir haben für euch einen kompletten Überblick damit ihr genau wisst wo ihr am Ende richtig viel Geld bei den Anker Produkten sparen könnt.

PRODUKT AMAZON-LINK UVP ANGEBOT RABATT
ANKER CHARGING
Anker 737 Powerbank https://amzn.to/3FfPCy1 149,99 € 116,99 € 22%
Anker Nano II 65W https://amzn.to/3ZK2Nkt 49,99 € 31,99 € 36%
Anker 565 11-in-1 USB-C Hub https://amzn.to/3Q8PGWR 89,99 € 59,99 € 33%
Anker Nylon USB-C-Kabel 3m https://amzn.to/46BwqHr 16,99 € 9,99 € 41%
ANKER SOLIX
Anker SOLIX F1200 https://amzn.to/3RPwm1W 999,00€ 799,00 € 20%
Anker 555 Tr. Powerstation https://amzn.to/3RTyDJw 899,00€ 499,00 € 44%
Anker SOLIX F2000 https://amzn.to/3RNI7pB 1.899,00€ 1.599,00€ 16%
Anker SOLIX F2000 Solargenerator (miit 2x 400W Solarpanel) https://amzn.to/3PFTnSc 4.697,00€ 3.797,00€ 19%
Anker SOLIX Balkonkraftwerk (890W) mit Speicher (1600Wh), Halterungen inklusive https://amzn.to/46mnbdW 2588 € 1948 € 25%
Anker SOLIX Balkonkraftwerk (2× RS40P Panel 445W, Mikro-Wechselrichter 600W/800W, Halterungen) https://amzn.to/46Bobuc 1389 € 1049 € 24%
Anker SOLIX Solarbank E1600 Solarstromspeicher 1600Wh https://amzn.to/3ZLF3wm 1.199,00€ 949,00 € 21%
Anker SOLIX Balkonkraftwerk (2× RS40 Panel 415W, Mikro-Wechselrichter 600W/800W) https://amzn.to/3tpvV4q 799,00 € 549,00 € 31%
ANKERWORK
Anker PowerConf S330 https://amzn.to/3ZQbkm4 69,99 € 49,99 € 28,58%
Anker PowerConf S3 https://amzn.to/3ZP1IaR 99,99 € 69,99 € 30,00%
Anker Anker PowerConf S500 https://amzn.to/46Gra4N 208,99 € 139,99 € 33,02%
Anker PowerConf C300 https://amzn.to/46E0p0M 99,99 € 74,99 € 25,00%
AnkerWork B600 https://amzn.to/3POQrTv 219,99 € 159,99 € 27,27%
Anker PowerConf C200 https://amzn.to/3F8zCxT 59,99 € 49,99 € 16,67%
AnkerWork M650 Wireless Lavalier Microphone（Black） https://amzn.to/3F5Q1mS 269,99 € 189,99 € 29,63%
SOUNDCORE
soundcore 2 https://amzn.to/3FaDj6a 39,99 € 28,99 € 27,51%
soundcore Motion X600 https://amzn.to/3F7nE7R 199,99 € 149,99 € 25,00%
soundcore Motion Boom Plus https://amzn.to/3LXyn8z 159,99 € 119,99 € 25,00%
soundcore Boost https://amzn.to/3rG5ua9 59,99 € 42,99 € 28,34%
soundcore Motion Boom https://amzn.to/3S8Uugr 89,99 € 62,99 € 30,00%
soundcore Motion + https://amzn.to/3Q7W7Jw 98,99 € 72,99 € 26,27%
soundcore mini https://amzn.to/3LTeBer 27,99 € 21,99 € 21,44%
soundcore Liberty 4 NC https://amzn.to/3RNIPTN 89,99 € 69,99 € 22%
soundcore Q30 https://amzn.to/3RRnjxr 79,99 € 52,99 € 34%
soundcore Space A40 https://amzn.to/3LTXIQZ 99,99 € 64,99 € 35%
soundcore Sports X10 https://amzn.to/3PM1ZqM 79,99 € 64,99 € 19%
soundcore Sleep A10 https://amzn.to/3tqn8iE 129,99 € 99,99 € 23%
eufy Appliances
eufy Clean HomeVac H11 https://amzn.to/3F92hmv 49,99 € 36,99 € 26%
eufy Clean HomeVac H20 https://amzn.to/48EyWxX 119,99 € 84,99 € 29%
eufy Clean N930 https://amzn.to/45n8JB5  179,99 €  109,99 € 39%
eufy Clean HomeVac H30 Mate https://amzn.to/3trKCE8  129,99 €  69,99 € 46,20%
eufy Clean HomeVac H30 Venture https://amzn.to/3PME5vg  109,99 €  62,99 € 42,70%
MACH V1 https://amzn.to/3rA4tR3  599,00 €  449,00 € 25%
MACH V1 Ultra https://amzn.to/45klPip  799,00 €  699,00 € 13%
eufy Clean RoboVac G30 Hybrid https://amzn.to/46mrE0e  299,00 €  209,99 € 30%
eufy X8 Pro Saugroboter https://amzn.to/3RRZvtt  599,99 €  539,99 € 10%
eufy Clean X8 Pro Saugroboter https://amzn.to/46jhw8k  449,99 €  399,99 € 11%
eufy Clean RoboVac LR30 Hybrid https://amzn.to/46ElKHx  349,99 €  258,99 € 26%
eufy Clean RoboVac LR30 Hybrid+ https://amzn.to/3Q9nvHc  449,99 €  349,00 € 22,40%
eufy Clean RoboVac G10 https://amzn.to/46ZMm67  199,99 €  149,45 € 25,30%
eufy Clean G40 Hybrid+ https://amzn.to/45oU5Jq  449,99 €  279,45 € 37,90%
eufy Clean RoboVac 15C MAX https://amzn.to/3ZKXtNK  199,99 €  159,99 € 20,00%
eufy Clean RoboVac 11S https://amzn.to/3ZK1gLj  179,99 €  139,99 € 22,20%
eufy Clean RoboVac 11S MAX https://amzn.to/46BATcu  199,99 €  149,99 € 25,00%
eufy Clean RoboVac G10 https://amzn.to/3ZUTsX1  199,99 €  149,45 € 25,30%
Anker Clean Bolder LC90 LED Taschenlampe https://amzn.to/3ZP1joZ  36,99 €  28,99 € 22%
Anker Clean Bolder LC40 Taschenlampe https://amzn.to/3ZKXS2I  29,99 €  23,49 € 22%
eufy Lumi 3 Pack LED Nachtlicht https://amzn.to/3PRbcOv  23,99 €  17,49 € 27%
eufy Smart Scale P3 https://amzn.to/48EzSlX  89,99 €  69,99 € 22%
eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro https://amzn.to/48MMuXY  59,99 €  41,99 € 30,00%
eufy Appliances
eufy Security eufyCam 2C https://amzn.to/3Q7Yyf8 199,99 € 159,99 € 20,00%
eufy Security eufyCam 2C https://amzn.to/48MurS4 299,99 € 219,99 € 26,67%
eufy Security eufyCam 2C (einzeln) https://amzn.to/46En11h 99,99 € 79,99 € 20,00%
eufy Security eufyCam 2C Pro (2er Set) https://amzn.to/3PVEc7U 239,99 € 199,99 € 28,57%
eufy Security eufyCam 2C Pro (4er Set) https://amzn.to/46nhVqj 499,99 € 369,99 € 26,00%
eufy Security eufyCam 2C Pro (2er Set ohne Homebase) https://amzn.to/3S8XwBl 149,99 € 99,99 € 33,34%
eufy security eufyCam 3C https://amzn.to/3Q7YSdQ 479,99 € 349,99 € 27,08%
eufy Security eufyCam S300 3C (3er Set) https://amzn.to/3tpl7TO 599,99 € 459,99 € 23,33%
eufy Security eufyCam S300 3C (4er Set) https://amzn.to/46jp4rV 739,99 € 559,99 € 24,32%
eufy Security eufyCam S300 3C (einzeln) https://amzn.to/3PNWA2f 199,99 € 149,99 € 25,00%
eufy Security S330 eufyCam 3 https://amzn.to/46HUk3C 549,00 € 449,00 € 18,21%
eufy Security S330 eufyCam 3 (einzeln) https://amzn.to/3Qat6x8 249,00 € 199,00 € 20,08%
eufy Security SpaceView Babyphone https://amzn.to/46mtKx8 179,99 € 149,99 € 16,67%
eufy Security Video Doorbell 2K HD https://amzn.to/3rS1ovv 159,99 € 119,99 € 25,00%
eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual https://amzn.to/46Lkv9z 249,00 € 199,00 € 20,08%
eufy Security Video Doorbell Dual (Zusatzkamera) https://amzn.to/45qg0Qq 189,00 € 159,00 € 15,87%
eufy Security Indoor Cam E220 https://amzn.to/48MvPUM 49,99 € 41,99 € 16,00%
eufy Security Outdoor Cam E220 https://amzn.to/46Eif3M 99,99 € 69,99 € 30,00%
eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2 Pro https://amzn.to/3thodsU 249,00 € 199,00 € 20,08%
eufy Security eufyCam Solar Panel https://amzn.to/3rJJLy0 49,99 € 39,99 € 20,00%
eufy Security S220 SoloCam https://amzn.to/46k5Zpf 129,99 € 99,00 € 23,84%
eufy Security SmartTrack Link https://amzn.to/46J00tW 24,99 € 19,99 € 20,01%
eufy Security SmartTrack Link (2er Set) https://amzn.to/3QaukYU 49,99 € 35,99 € 28,01%
eufy Security SmartTrack Link (4er Set) https://amzn.to/48HVdLg 69,99 € 59,49 € 15,00%
eufy security SmartTrack Card https://amzn.to/3QcbKA0 29,99 € 24,99 € 16,67%
eufy Haustier Wasserbrunnen https://amzn.to/3Q9XIig 49,99 € 36,99 € 26,01%
eufy Security SoloCam C210 https://amzn.to/45tFk89 99,99 € 79,99 € 20,00%
eufy Security Wall Light Cam S100 https://amzn.to/3ty0JQg 169,99 € 129,99 € 23,53%
eufy Security 4G LTE Überwachungskamera https://amzn.to/48HZ76P 239,99 € 159,99 € 33,33%
NEBULA
Nebula Capsule https://amzn.to/3F9iRCN 349,99 € 249,99 € 28,57%
Nebula Capsule Max https://amzn.to/3ZL1phx 479,99 € 349,99 € 27,08%
Nebula Comos Max https://amzn.to/46GxzwR 1.399,99€ 999,99 € 28,57%
Nebula Mars 2 Pro https://amzn.to/3ZL1vFV 469,99 € 369,99 € 21,28%
Nebula Cosmos Laser https://amzn.to/45lAvOs 1.099,99€ 899,99 € 18,18%
Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K https://amzn.to/3tiQe3g 1.799,99€ 1.399,99€ 22,22%
Nebula Capsule 3 Laser https://amzn.to/3RNNWmX 799,99 € 649,99 € 18,75%
Nebula Capsule 3 Laser Transformers https://amzn.to/48HZYEz 799,99 € 679,99 € 15,00%
Nebula Mars 3 https://amzn.to/3Q8idLX 1.199,99€ 999,99 € 16,67%

