Xbox One – Vier Valve Games werden Xbox One X tauglich gemacht

Major Nelson hat soeben via Twitter ein Xbox Box X Update für die Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität bekannt gegeben. Und dabei handelt es sich um kultige Valve Titel. Im Laufe des Tages werden die Xbox 360 Games Half Life 2: The Orange Box, Portal: Still Alive, Left 4 Dead und Left 4 Dead 2 auf der Xbox One lauffähig gemacht.

Starting today, four more Xbox One Backward Compatibility titles will be enhanced for Xbox One X. Enjoy playing Half-Life 2: The Orange Box, Portal: Still Alive, Left 4 Dead, and Left 4 Dead 2 with enhanced visuals and higher resolutions on Xbox One X https://t.co/7q7myPS0gC pic.twitter.com/bdUjeDvnhG

— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) 18. Oktober 2018