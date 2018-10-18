NewsXbox 360

Xbox One – Vier Valve Games werden Xbox One X tauglich gemacht

By Markus
0

Major Nelson hat soeben via Twitter ein Xbox Box X Update für die Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität bekannt gegeben. Und dabei handelt es sich um kultige Valve Titel. Im Laufe des Tages werden die Xbox 360 Games Half Life 2: The Orange Box, Portal: Still Alive, Left 4 Dead und Left 4 Dead 2 auf der Xbox One lauffähig gemacht.

Continue Reading
Markus

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag

Das könnte dir auch gefallen Mehr vom Autor
Blogverzeichnis Bloggerei.de