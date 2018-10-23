NewsXbox 360

Xbox One – Nachschub für die Abwärtskompatibilität – Shocktober Sale

By Markus
Major Nelson hat via Twitter zwei weitere Xbox 360 Titel für die Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität bekannt gegeben. Im Laufe des Abends werden die beiden Games Tropico 4 und LEGO : Star Wars II – The Original Trilogy hinzugefügt. Außerdem dürft ihr euch über einen Shocktober Sale freuen.

Markus

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag

