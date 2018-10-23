Xbox One – Nachschub für die Abwärtskompatibilität – Shocktober Sale

Major Nelson hat via Twitter zwei weitere Xbox 360 Titel für die Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität bekannt gegeben. Im Laufe des Abends werden die beiden Games Tropico 4 und LEGO : Star Wars II – The Original Trilogy hinzugefügt. Außerdem dürft ihr euch über einen Shocktober Sale freuen.
LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy and Tropico 4 are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/7vBBtgBDzR
— Larry Hryb (@majornelson) 23. Oktober 2018
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|#KILLALLZOMBIES
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Shocktober
|>observer_
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Shocktober
|7 Days to Die
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Shocktober
|Agony
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Shocktober
|Alien: Isolation
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Shocktober
|Alien: Isolation – The Collection
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Shocktober
|Anima: Gate of Memories
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Shocktober
|Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Shocktober
|Aven Colony
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 1 Premium Pass
|Add-On
|100%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
|Add-On
|85%
|Spotlight
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Shocktober
|Claire: Extended Cut
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Shocktober
|Crawl
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Crypt of the Necrodancer
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Shocktober
|de Blob 2*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Dead Ahead Zombie Warfare
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Shocktober
|Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare – SWAT Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dead by Daylight – A Nightmare on Elm St. Chapter
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Dead by Daylight – Curtain Call Chapter
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Dead by Daylight – Head Case
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Dead by Daylight – Leatherface
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Dead by Daylight – The Halloween Chapter
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Dead by Daylight – The SAW Chapter
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight
|Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Shocktober
|Dead Island Definitive Collection
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Shocktober
|Dead Island Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Shocktober
|Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Shocktober
|Dead Rising
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Shocktober
|Dead Rising 2
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Shocktober
|Dead Rising 2 Off the Record
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Shocktober
|Dead Rising 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Shocktober
|Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Shocktober
|Dead Rising 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|33%
|Shocktober
|Dead Rising Triple Bundle Pack
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Shocktober
|Deadlight: Director´s Cut
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Shocktober
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Shocktober
|Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Shocktober
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Shocktober
|Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|Shocktober
|Devil May Cry Special Edition Lady & Trish Costume Pack
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Shocktober
|Devil May Cry Special Edition Super Nero/Super Dante/Super Vergil
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Shocktober
|Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight
|DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Shocktober
|Dr. Schmidt Premium Pack+Halloween Party Pack
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Shocktober
|Dying Light
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Shocktober
|EA SPORTS NHL 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight
|Far Cry5 – Dead Living Zombies
|Add-On
|25%
|Shocktober
|FIFA 19
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight
|FIFA 19 Champions Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight
|FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Spotlight
|Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Final Fantasy XV Royal Pack*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Flipping Death
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Shocktober
|Fortnite – Deluxe Founder’s Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober
|Fortnite – Founders Pack Tier 1 to Tier 2 Upgrade
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fortnite – Founders Pack Tier 1 to Tier 3 Upgrade
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fortnite – Founders Pack Tier 1 to Tier 4 Upgrade
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fortnite – Founders Pack Tier 2 to Tier 3 Upgrade
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fortnite – Founders Pack Tier 2 to Tier 4 Upgrade
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fortnite – Founders Pack Tier 3
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fortnite – Founders Pack Tier 3 to Tier 4 Upgrade
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fortnite – Founders Pack Tier 4
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fortnite – Standard Founder’s Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Shocktober
|Gears of War 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Shocktober
|Gears of War 4 Halloween Collection Mega Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Shocktober
|Gears of War 4 Halloween Collection Mega Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Shocktober
|Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Shocktober
|Graveyard Keeper
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Shocktober
|Halloween Party Pack
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Shocktober
|Halo Wars 2 Complete*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Halo Wars 2: Operation: Spearbreaker*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Halo Wars 2: Season Pass*
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Halo Wars: Definitive Edition*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|DWG
|Haunted Halloween ’86
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Hello Neighbor
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Shocktober
|Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Shocktober
|Home Sweet Home
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Shocktober
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Monsters Overboard
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Shocktober
|How to Survive 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Shocktober
|How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Shocktober
|Hungry Shark World
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Shocktober
|InnerSpace*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Kholat
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Killing Floor 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Shocktober
|L.A. Noire*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|LA Cops
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Layers of Fear + >observer_ Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Shocktober
|Layers of Fear
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Shocktober
|Layers of Fear: Inheritance
|Add-On
|70%
|Shocktober
|LEGO The Incredibles*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Murdered: Soul Suspect
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Shocktober
|NHL 19 Legends Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Spotlight
|NHL 19 Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Spotlight
|Nightmare Boy
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Shocktober
|Outbreak Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Outbreak: The New Nightmare
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Outbreak: The Nightmare Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Shocktober
|Outlast 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|Shocktober
|Outlast: Bundle of Terror
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Shocktober
|Perception
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Pinstripe
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|Shocktober
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Shocktober
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Shocktober
|Premium Pool Arena*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Prey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Shocktober
|RB4 – My Demons
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight
|RB4 – Three Lives
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Spotlight
|Remothered: Tormented Fathers
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Shocktober
|Rento Fortune
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Spotlight
|Resident Evil 0
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil 4
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil 5
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil 6
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol. 1
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil 7 Banned Footage Vol. 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Shocktober
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Shocktober
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|40%
|Shocktober
|RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil 7 End of Zoe
|Add-On
|30%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil HD
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil Revelations
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Costume Pack
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil Triple Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Shocktober
|Reus*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|RiftStar Raiders*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Rise of Insanity
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Shocktober
|Romancing SaGa 2*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25%
|DWG
|Sea of Thieves
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Shocktober
|Slender: The Arrival
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Shocktober
|SOMA
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Shocktober
|Starpoint Gemini 2 Gold Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Starpoint Gemini 2*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans
|Add-On
|60%
|Spotlight
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords*
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Cycle of Warfare
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Deadly Dozen
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Rise of Numibia
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Starpoint Gemini Warlords: Titans Return
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|State of Decay 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Shocktober
|State of Decay 2: Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|Shocktober
|Strange Brigade
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Shocktober
|Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Shocktober
|Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Shocktober
|The Evil Within
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Shocktober
|The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker*
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|The Park*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|The Path of Motus*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|The Walking Dead: Season Two
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Shocktober
|The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Shocktober
|Titan Quest*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|70%
|DWG
|Transference
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Shocktober
|Tumblestone
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Unepic
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight
|Vermintide 2 – Shadows over Bögenhafen
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|Wailing Heights
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Spotlight
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Ultimate Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Spotlight
|We Happy Few
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Shocktober
|We Happy Few Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|20%
|Shocktober
|Xenoraid
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight
|Yooka-Laylee
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|ZOMBI
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Shocktober
|Zombie Army Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Shocktober
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Alice: Madness Returns
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober
|Alien: Isolation
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Shocktober
|Aliens: Colonial Marines*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Army of Two
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|Shocktober
|Bully Scholarship Edition*
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Condemned
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|50%
|Shocktober
|Dante’s Inferno
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|67%
|Shocktober
|Darksiders
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|90%
|Shocktober
|Darksiders II
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|90%
|Shocktober
|Darksiders II Argul’s Tomb
|Add-On
|85%
|Shocktober
|Darksiders II Death Rides Pack
|Add-On
|85%
|Shocktober
|Darksiders II Season Pass
|Add-On
|90%
|Shocktober
|Darkstalkers Resurrection
|Arcade
|80%
|Shocktober
|Dead Rising
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Shocktober
|Dead Rising 2
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Shocktober
|Dead Rising 2 Off the Record
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Shocktober
|Dead Rising 2: Case West
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|30%
|Shocktober
|Dead Rising 2: Case Zero
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|30%
|Shocktober
|Dead Space
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober
|Dead Space 2
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober
|Dead Space 3
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober
|Devil May Cry 4
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Shocktober
|Devil May Cry HD Collection
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Shocktober
|DmC Devil May Cry
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Shocktober
|DmC Devil May Cry – Vergil’s Downfall
|Add-On
|60%
|Shocktober
|Guardian Heroes*
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|How to Survive
|Arcade
|75%
|Shocktober
|MotoGP14*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Murdered: Soul Suspect
|Games On Demand
|85%
|Shocktober
|Operation Darkness*
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Painkiller Hell & Damnation
|Games On Demand
|90%
|Shocktober
|Painkiller Hell & Damnation: Demonic Vacation BS
|Add-On
|90%
|Shocktober
|Painkiller Hell & Damnation: Medieval Horror
|Add-On
|90%
|Shocktober
|Prey*
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|Resident Evil 0
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil 0 Complete Costume Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil 4
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil 5
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil 5 Untold Stories Bundle
|Add-On
|60%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil 6
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil HD
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
|Games On Demand
|80%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City Echo Six Expansion Pack 2
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil Revelations
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Costume Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Shocktober
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Shocktober
|Rockstar Table Tennis*
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Shadows of the Damned
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|75%
|Shocktober
|Spec Ops: The Line*
|Xbox One Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|State of Decay
|Arcade
|75%
|Shocktober
|State of Decay: Breakdown
|Add-On
|75%
|Shocktober
|State of Decay: Lifeline
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Shocktober
|Zeno Clash 2*
|Arcade
|50%
|DWG
|Zombie Driver HD
|Arcade
|80%
|Shocktober