Xbox One – Nachschub für die Abwärtskompatibilität – Shocktober Sale

Major Nelson hat via Twitter zwei weitere Xbox 360 Titel für die Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität bekannt gegeben. Im Laufe des Abends werden die beiden Games Tropico 4 und LEGO : Star Wars II – The Original Trilogy hinzugefügt. Außerdem dürft ihr euch über einen Shocktober Sale freuen.

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy and Tropico 4 are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/7vBBtgBDzR — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) 23. Oktober 2018

Xbox One Deals

Xbox 360 Deals