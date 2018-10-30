Xbox One – Just Cause und mehr für die Abwärtskompatibilität

Major Nelson hat weitere Titel für die Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität bekannt gegeben. So werden im Laufe des Tages Just Cause, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD und Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 verfügbar sein

Just Cause, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD, and Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/y8G0OeiFFf — Larry Hryb 🤠 (@majornelson) 30. Oktober 2018