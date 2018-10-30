NewsXbox 360

Xbox One – Just Cause und mehr für die Abwärtskompatibilität

By Markus
0

Major Nelson hat weitere Titel für die Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität bekannt gegeben. So werden im Laufe des Tages Just Cause, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD und Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 verfügbar sein

 

Continue Reading
Markus

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag

Das könnte dir auch gefallen Mehr vom Autor
Blogverzeichnis Bloggerei.de