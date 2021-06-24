Xbox Game Pass: Weitere Highlights im Juni

Auch in der zweiten Junihälfte erscheinen im Xbox Game Pass zahlreiche neue Games, Perks, Quests und Titel mit Touch Control. Falls Du noch keinen Xbox Game Pass Ultimate nutzt, ist jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt, die ersten drei Monate Ultimate für nur 1 Euro auszuprobieren.
Schon bald im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Worms Rumble (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Medieval Dynasty (PC)
- 24. Juni – Iron Harvest (PC)
- 24. Juni – Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered (Konsole und PC)
- 24. Juni – Prodeus (Game Preview) (PC)
- 1. Juli – Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts (Cloud)
- 1. Juli – Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 1. Juli – Gang Beasts (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 1. Juli – Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 1. Juli – Limbo (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Noch mehr Cloud-Games unterstützen Touch Control
Mit dem Xbox Game Pass Ultimate spielst Du immer mehr Spiele auch via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) auf Android-Smartphone oder -Tablet. Jetzt unterstützen weitere Titel Touch Control:
- Dirt 5
- Double Kick Heroes
- Eastshade
- Empire of Sin
- Haven
- Octopath Traveler
- Torchlight III
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Updates und DLCs
- Bis 7. Juli – Black Desert x Bugatti Event
- Jetzt verfügbar – Dead by Daylight: The Resident Evil Chapter
- Jetzt verfügbar – Halo: The Master Chief Collection: Season 7
- Jetzt verfügbar – Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update V: Nordics
- Jetzt verfügbar – Minecraft: Sonic the Hedgehog DLC
- Jetzt verfügbar – NBA 2K21 Season 8: Trial of Champions
- Bis 1. Juli – For Honor: Year 5 Season 2 Mirage
- Jetzt verfügbar – Sea of Thieves: Ein Piratenleben
- Jetzt verfügbar – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox Series X|S Update
- Jetzt verfügbar – The Elder Scrolls Online: Xbox Series X|S Update
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
Besuche regelmäßig die Perks-Galerie auf Xbox Series X|S oder Xbox One, in der Xbox App auf Windows 10 PC oder in der Xbox Game Pass Mobile App und erfahre mehr zu den neuesten Perks. In diesem Monat erhältst Du unter anderem diese Boni:
- 1. Juli – Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game
Mit den Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks sicherst Du Dir vom 1. bis 15. Juli exklusiven Early Access und erlebst das Spiel bereits vor allen anderen.
- Jetzt verfügbar – Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis – Monatlicher Bonus
Sichere Dir auch im Juni exklusive Boni wie fünf N-Half Scape Dolls, mit denen Du Dich in Kämpfen wiederbelebst – und 50 Photon Chunks, mit Denen Du Deine Waffen und Truppen verstärkst.
- Jetzt verfügbar – Disney+
Sichere Dir Dein 30-tägiges Test-Abonnement für Disney+ und streame fantastische Filme und Serien. Dies gilt nur für neue Disney+-Abonnent*innen über 18 Jahren.
Xbox Game Pass Quests
Die Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Quests im Juni stehen ganz unter dem Zeichen Sport und Pride. Die aktuelle Übersicht der Quests findest Du jederzeit in der Xbox Mobile App.
- Absolviere bis zum 5. Juli so viele Quests wie möglich und erhalte fantastische Microsoft Rewards
- Mit der täglichen Mobile Login-Quest sicherst Du Dir jeden Tag bis zum 5. Juli 20 Punkte!
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass
- 30. Juni – Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. Juni – Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 30. Juni – Mistover (PC)
- 30. Juni – Monster Hunter World (Cloud und Konsole)
- 30. Juni – Out of the Park Baseball 21 (PC)
- 30. Juni – Outer Wilds (Cloud und Konsole)
- 30. Juni – Soulcalibur VI (Konsole)
- 30. Juni – The Messenger (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Die neuesten Infos rund um den Xbox Game Pass erfährst Du über die Xbox Mobile App, die neue Xbox (Beta) App auf Windows 10 PC, oder auf Xbox Wire DACH. Folge außerdem den offiziellen Twitter-Kanälen @XboxGamePass und @XGP_PC_DACH sowie dem Instagram-Kanal von Xbox – so erfährst Du gleich alle aktuellen News aus dem Xbox Universum.