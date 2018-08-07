NewsXbox 360

Xbox – Die aktuellen Deals with Gold plus Spotlight Sale

By Markus 0
Deals with Gold

Major Nelson hat die Xbox Deals with Gold plus Spotlight Sale veröffentlicht. Außerdem gibt es einen Publisher Sale von Bethesda. Schaut doch mal rein.

Xbox One Deals

Content Title Content Type Discount Notes
Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince* Xbox Play Anywhere 60% DWG
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Fe* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
Mirrors Edge Catalyst* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Just Cause 3* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration* Xbox One X Enhanced 75% DWG
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition* Xbox One X Enhanced 50% DWG
Bard’s Gold* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Beholder Complete Edition* Xbox One Game 60% DWG
Boom Ball 2 for Kinect* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Boss 101* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Digerati Family Friendly Bundle* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Forgotton Anne* Xbox One Game 25% DWG
Guns, Gore and Cannoli* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
Poi* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Reus* Xbox One Game 75% DWG
Stick It To The Man* Xbox One Game 40% DWG
Tour de France 2017* Xbox One Game 50% DWG
TT Isle of Man* Xbox One X Enhanced 40% DWG
WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship* Xbox One Game 80% DWG
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
WRC Collection FIA World Rally Championship* Xbox One X Enhanced 60% DWG
Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass Add-On 80% Spotlight
Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island Add-On 75% Spotlight
Rememoried Xbox One Game 50% Spotlight
Descenders (Game Preview) Xbox One Game 10% Spotlight
The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
The Evil Within 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle Xbox One X Enhanced 67% Publisher Sale
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
Fallout 4 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
Fallout 4: Automatron Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
Fallout 4: Far Harbor Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
Fallout 4 Season Pass Add-On 50% Publisher Sale
Fallout 4: Nuka-World Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
The Evil Within Digital Bundle Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
The Evil Within Season Pass Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
The Evil Within Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
DOOM Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale
Prey Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale
Dishonored 2 Xbox One X Enhanced 50% Publisher Sale
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Xbox One X Enhanced 33% Publisher Sale
Dishonored Definitive Edition Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Dishonored: The Complete Collection Xbox One Game 60% Publisher Sale
Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Wolfenstein: The New Order Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Xbox One X Enhanced 60% Publisher Sale
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood Xbox One Game 50% Publisher Sale
Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass Add-On 40% Publisher Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online Games On Demand 50% Publisher Sale
The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Xbox One X Enhanced 25% Publisher Sale

 

Xbox 360 Deals

Content Title Content Type Discount Notes
Rise of the Tomb Raider* Games On Demand 70% DWG
Faery: Legends of Avalon* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
Contrast* Arcade 75% DWG
Mars: War Logs* Backward Compatible 75% DWG
MX vs. ATV Untamed* Games On Demand 80% DWG
MX vs. ATV Supercross * Games On Demand 80% DWG
MX vs. ATV Alive* Games On Demand 80% DWG
Fallout 3 Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight
Fallout: New Vegas Backward Compatible 50% Spotlight
Oblivion – Knights of the Nine Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 3: Broken Steel Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 3: Operation: Anchorage Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 3: Point Lookout Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout 3: The Pitt Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout New Vegas: Dead Money Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout New Vegas: Honest Hearts Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome Road Add-On 40% Spotlight
Fallout New Vegas: Old World Blues Add-On 40% Spotlight
Oblivion – Shivering Isles Add-On 40% Spotlight

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag

Markus

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag

Das könnte dir auch gefallen Mehr vom Autor
Blogverzeichnis Bloggerei.de