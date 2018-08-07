Xbox – Die aktuellen Deals with Gold plus Spotlight Sale

Major Nelson hat die Xbox Deals with Gold plus Spotlight Sale veröffentlicht. Außerdem gibt es einen Publisher Sale von Bethesda. Schaut doch mal rein.
Xbox One Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince*
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|DWG
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Fe*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Mirrors Edge Catalyst*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Just Cause 3*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Bard’s Gold*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Beholder Complete Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Boom Ball 2 for Kinect*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Boss 101*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Digerati Family Friendly Bundle*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Forgotton Anne*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Guns, Gore and Cannoli*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Poi*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Reus*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Stick It To The Man*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Tour de France 2017*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|TT Isle of Man*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|WRC 5 FIA World Rally Championship*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|WRC Collection FIA World Rally Championship*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 2 Car Pass
|Add-On
|80%
|Spotlight
|Forza Horizon 2: Storm Island
|Add-On
|75%
|Spotlight
|Rememoried
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Descenders (Game Preview)
|Xbox One Game
|10%
|Spotlight
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Evil Within 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Fallout 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Fallout 4: Automatron
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Fallout 4: Far Harbor
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Fallout 4 Season Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Fallout 4: Nuka-World
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|The Evil Within Digital Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|The Evil Within Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|The Evil Within
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|DOOM
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Prey
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Dishonored 2
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Dishonored Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Dishonored: The Complete Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Wolfenstein: The New Order
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|Games On Demand
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Publisher Sale
Xbox 360 Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Rise of the Tomb Raider*
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Faery: Legends of Avalon*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Contrast*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Mars: War Logs*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|MX vs. ATV Untamed*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|MX vs. ATV Supercross *
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|MX vs. ATV Alive*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Fallout 3
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight
|Fallout: New Vegas
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|Spotlight
|Oblivion – Knights of the Nine
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 3: Broken Steel
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 3: Operation: Anchorage
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 3: Point Lookout
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout 3: The Pitt
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout New Vegas: Dead Money
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout New Vegas: Honest Hearts
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome Road
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Fallout New Vegas: Old World Blues
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Oblivion – Shivering Isles
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight