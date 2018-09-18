Xbox – Die aktuellen Deals with Gold plus Publisher Sale sind da

Es ist wieder Dienstag und Major Nelson verkündet wie immer die Xbox Deals with Gold plus Publisher Sale. Folgende Games sind diesmal im Angebot:
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Alan Wake’s American Nightmare
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Bayonetta*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Blue Dragon
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Comix Zone*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Crackdown
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Crackdown 2
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Fable Anniversary
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Fable II
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Fable III
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Fable Trilogy
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Fantastic Pets*
|Games On Demand
|90%
|DWG
|Gears of War
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Gears of War 2
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Gears of War 3
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Gears of War: Judgment
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Pub Sale
|Legend of Kay Anniversary*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Lost Odyssey
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Mars: War Logs*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Mass Effect
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Red Faction: Guerilla*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Red Faction: Guerrilla Smasher Pack*
|Add-On
|85%
|DWG
|Red Faction: Guerrilla – Demons of the Badlands*
|Add-On
|85%
|DWG
|ScreamRide
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Pub Sale
|Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Episode I*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|State of Decay
|Arcade
|75%
|Pub Sale
|State of Decay: Breakdown
|Add-On
|75%
|Pub Sale
|State of Decay: Lifeline
|Add-On
|75%
|Pub Sale
|The Book of Unwritten Tales 2*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|The Outfit*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Vanquish*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG