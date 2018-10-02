Xbox – Das sind die aktuellen Deals with Gold

Wie jeden Dienstag veröffentlicht Major Nelson auch diesmal die aktuellen Deals with Gold. Auch diesmal ist wieder ein Spotlight Sale mit dabei.
Xbox One Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|A Hole New World
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Amazing Princess Sarah
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|AQUA KITTY UDX: Xbox One Ultra Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Asdivine Hearts
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|35%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Axiom Verge
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Baja: Edge of Control HD*
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Battle Worlds: Kronos*
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar
|Add-On
|100%
|Spotlight
|Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass
|Add-On
|100%
|Spotlight
|Bit Dungeon Plus
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Black & White Bushido*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Bombslinger
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Chime Sharp
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Dandara
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Dead Alliance*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Dead Cells
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Death Road to Canada
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Deep Ones
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight
|Don’t Sink
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Elliot Quest
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Extinction*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Extinction: Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China *
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|FOX n FORESTS
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Furi*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Hyper Light Drifter
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Iron Crypticle
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Jotun: Valhalla Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|Jump Gunners
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Moonlighter
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|25%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|NOT A HERO: SUPER SNAZZY EDITION
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|OlliOlli2: XL Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|Spotlight
|Overcooked: The Lost Morsel
|Add-On
|67%
|Spotlight
|Owlboy
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Party Hard
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Penarium
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Phantom Trigger
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Punch Club
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|DWG
|Pure Farming 2018*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Reagan Gorbachev
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Serial Cleaner
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Slime-san Superslime Edition
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Songbringer Bundle
|Xbox Play Anywhere
|60%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|STAR WARS Battlefront II*
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|DWG
|Stardew Valley
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|STAY
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|The Escapists
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|The Escapists 2
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|The Escapists: Supermax Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|The Final Station
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|The Long Reach
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|The Surge
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Z Axis: Continuum
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Torment: Tides of Numenera*
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|UFC 3 Nortorious Edition
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight
|Uncanny Valley*
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Unit 4
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Wizard of Legend
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|25%
|Pixel Art Perfection
|Xenon Valkyrie+
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Pixel Art Perfection
Xbox 360 Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Altered Beast*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Destroy All Humans Path of the Furon*
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Spotlight
|Rocket Riot*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Rotastic
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|SINE MORA*
|Backward Compatible
|80%
|DWG
|Things on Wheels
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|Thunder Wolves*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
|Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown*
|Backward Compatible
|67%
|DWG