Vermintide 2 – Versus-Modus bringt 4vs4-Matches

Fatshark hat auf der E3 2019, während der PC Gaming Show, den Versus-Modus zu Vermintide 2 angekündigt. In diesem neuen Spielmodus wird es PVP-Gefechte im Ausmaß von 4vs4-Matches geben.

Eine Spielergruppe wird die Helden übernehmen und die andere Gruppe die Bösewichte.

“The player has always been the hero of the game, but in the Versus mode, players will now be able to play as the enemy factions.” says Martin Wahlund, CEO Fatshark. “Versus is a competitive game mode where two separate teams of four players take turns playing as the enemies and heroes.”