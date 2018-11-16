NewsPlaystation 4

Vermintide 2 – Closed Beta gestartet, Release auf PS4 im Dezember

By mEssE
0

Fatshark hat die Closed Beta auf der PS4 zu Vermintide 2 gestartet. Um daran teilzunehmen könnt ihr die offizielle Homepage besuchen und euch dort registrieren lassen – die Teilnehmer werden per Zufall ausgewählt – oder ihr bestellt den Titel vor und erhaltet dadurch Zugang zur Closed Beta.

Das sagt der Entwickler:

“We’re thrilled to announce the long awaited Beta of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and for PlayStation 4 players to join the fight” says Martin Wahlund, CEO at Fatshark. “Vermintide 2 combines gritty combat with cooperative multiplayer action and will give PlayStation 4 players an early taste of the brutal combat that awaits them ahead of its December 18 launch.”

Das ist in der PS4-Version enthalten:

  • 4 Tage Early Access vor Release
  • Sofortiger Closed Beta-Zugang
  • Sigmar Keep Statue
  • Helmgart Heraldry Themed Skins
  • 2x Portrait
  • 6x Exclusive Heroic Deeds
  • Shadows over Bögenhafen DLC
  • Back to Übersreik DLC

Trailer:

Continue Reading
mEssE

Mitglied der Chefredaktion, Ansprechpartner Leseranfragen

Das könnte dir auch gefallen Mehr vom Autor
Blogverzeichnis Bloggerei.de