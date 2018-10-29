PlayStation Classic – DAS sind die 20 vorinstallierten Games

NewsPlaystation 3

Sony hat im offiziellen Playstationblog die 20 vorinstallierten Spiele der kommenden PlayStation Classic veröffentlicht

  • Battle Arena Toshinden™
  • Cool Boarders 2
  • Destruction Derby
  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Grand Theft Auto
  • Intelligent Qube
  • Jumping Flash!
  • Metal Gear Solid
  • Mr. Driller
  • Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee®
  • Rayman
  • Resident Evil™ Director’s Cut
  • Revelations: Persona
  • Ridge Racer Type 4
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo®
  • Syphon Filter
  • Tekken 3
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
  • Twisted Metal
  • Wild Arms

 

