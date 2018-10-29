PlayStation Classic – DAS sind die 20 vorinstallierten Games

Sony hat im offiziellen Playstationblog die 20 vorinstallierten Spiele der kommenden PlayStation Classic veröffentlicht
- Battle Arena Toshinden™
- Cool Boarders 2
- Destruction Derby
- Final Fantasy VII
- Grand Theft Auto
- Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash!
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr. Driller
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee®
- Rayman
- Resident Evil™ Director’s Cut
- Revelations: Persona
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo®
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 3
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
- Twisted Metal
- Wild Arms