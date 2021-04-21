Online-Multiplayer für Free To Play-Spiele auch ohne Xbox Live Gold

Ab sofort spielst Du mehr als 50 Free To Play-Games auch ohne eine Xbox Live Gold-Mitgliedschaft im Online-Multiplayer. Wirf einen Blick auf die Sammlung der Spiele, deren Online-Multiplayer keine zusätzliche Xbox Live Gold-Mitgliedschaft benötigt. Diese Liste aus über 50 Spielen wird kontinuierlich um neue Free to Play-Releases erweitert. Weitere Informationen zu den Änderungen erfährst Du im offiziellen FAQ.
Mehr als 50 Titel ohne Xbox Live Gold online spielbar
Ab sofort spielst Du die folgenden Free To Play-Titel auch ohne Xbox Live Gold im Online-Multiplayer:
- 3on3 FreeStyle
- Aegis Wing
- APB Reloaded
- Apex Legends
- Armored Warfare
- Battle Ages
- Battle Islands
- Battle Islands: Commanders
- Bless Unleashed
- Brawlhalla
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Crackdown
- Crackdown 2
- Crimson Alliance
- Crossout
- CRSED: F.O.A.D.
- Darwin Project
- Dauntless
- DC Universe Online
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
- Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters
- Defiance 2050
- Destiny 2
- Doritos Crash Course
- Dungeon Defenders II
- Enlisted
- Eternal Card Game
- Family Game Night
- Fishing Planet
- Fortnite
- Galaxy Control: Arena
- Gems of War
- Happy Wars
- Harm’s Way
- Hawken
- Hyper Scape
- Killer Instinct
- Korgan
- Minion Masters
- Neverwinter
- Outriders (Demo)
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Phantom Dust
- Pinball FX2
- Prominence Poker
- Realm Royale
- Rec Room
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- ROBLOX
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Skyforge
- SMITE
- Spacelords
- Spellbreak
- Star Trek Online
- Techwars Global Conflict
- TERA
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots
- Too Human
- Trove
- Vigor
- War Thunder
- Warface
- Warframe
- World of Tanks
- World of Warships: Legends
- Yaris