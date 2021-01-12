News

Neues Indiana Jones Spiel von Bethesda und Machine Games

By Marc
In Zusammenarbeit mit LucasFilm befindet sich ein neues Indiana Jones Spiel bei Bethesda  in der Entwicklung. Es wurde bestätigt, dass Todd Howard von Bethesda als ausführender Produzent an dem Spiel arbeiten wird und Machine Games den Titel entwickelt. Machine Games ist bekannt für seine Arbeit an Wolfenstein: The New Order.

Bis jetzt gibt es leider noch keine weiteren Infos über ein mögliches Release-Datum oder Plattformen.

 

