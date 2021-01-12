Neues Indiana Jones Spiel von Bethesda und Machine Games

In Zusammenarbeit mit LucasFilm befindet sich ein neues Indiana Jones Spiel bei Bethesda in der Entwicklung. Es wurde bestätigt, dass Todd Howard von Bethesda als ausführender Produzent an dem Spiel arbeiten wird und Machine Games den Titel entwickelt. Machine Games ist bekannt für seine Arbeit an Wolfenstein: The New Order.

A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames. It’ll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!

