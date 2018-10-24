Nairi: Tower of Shirin erscheint am 29. November

HomeBearStudio hat den Release des kommenden Point n‘ Click-Adventures Nairi: Tower of Shirin festgesetzt. Der Titel erscheint am 29. November für den PC via Steam sowie für die Nintendo Switch via eShop. 9,99€ wird der grafisch ungewöhnliche Titel kosten.

In diesem Abenteuer steuern wir die junge Heldin Nairi. Eigentlich wohnt sie im reichen Distrikt von Shirin und führt ein gutes Leben. Durch einen Vorfall muss sie sich aber fortan im unteren Distrikt beweisen. Dieser wird beherrscht von unterschiedlichen Banden. Dort trifft sie auf das ehemalige Gangmitglied Rex. Sie beschließen, zusammen zu reisen und das düstere Rätsel des mysteriösen Turms zu lüften.

„It’s been an exciting and creative time for the team developing a game with not only with a unique setting, and strong and endearing cast, but one inspired by many facets, including Japanese anime but also Disney Pixar. A synergy with so many ideas, strong storyline and tantalising puzzles, plus appealing to a wide audience with compelling gameplay has been our goal. We believe that we have achieved this through our love of the adventure genre. We wanted to offer something a little bit special – NAIRI: Tower of Shirin – is the result.” Joshua van Kuilenburg, founder of HomeBearStudio reflected. „NAIRI: Tower of Shirin is a point and click adventure puzzle game that offers up stunning graphics, engaging cast, superb audio, powerful narrative and puzzles that are a seamless part of the appealing storyline.”