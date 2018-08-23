LEGO DC Super Villains – Video von der gamescom 2018

Warner Bros, TT Games und DC Entertainment kündigten auf der gamescom 2018 LEGO DC Super Villains an. Erstmals ist es möglich das wir uns einen eigenen Helden/Schurken basteln können. Die Geschichte selbst wurde von offiziellen DC-Autoren geschrieben. Erscheinen wird das Spiel am 16. Oktober 2018 für den PC, XBox One, PS4 und Nintendo Switch.

“LEGO DC Super-Villains provides players a fun and humorous way to cause mischief by unleashing their DC Super-Villain’s sinister powers and amusing abilities,” said Tom Stone, Managing Director, TT Games. “With an unprecedented amount of customization options to choose from, players can create and customize their character at the start of the story, unlocking new powers and abilities as they progress through the funniest LEGO game to date.”

“The original story in LEGO DC Super-Villains flips the DC universe upside down as players embark on an unforgettable adventure starring memorable villains set across notable DC locations,” said Ames Kirshen, Vice President, Interactive & Animation, DC Entertainment. “DC’s roster of iconic Super-Villains is unmatched and fans will love teaming up with The Joker, Harley Quinn, Lex Luthor and a host of others to save Earth from a greater evil.”

“LEGO DC Super-Villains gives players a new way to play with their favorite DC characters with a splash of light-hearted, villainous antics,” said Sean McEvoy, VP Digital Games, The LEGO Group. “Players will enjoy exploring the expansive DC universe in the way only a LEGO game can deliver.”