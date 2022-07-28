Dislike
SNK zeigt das nächste DLC Team für King of Fighters XV. Team Awakened Orochi zeigt ihre wahre Stärke!
Team Awakened Orochi besteht aus:

  • Orochi Yashiro
  • Orochi Shermie
  • Orochi Chris

Alle drei Kämpfer besitzen ein extra Outfit und erscheinen im August. Die DLC Kämpfer sind Teil vom Team Pass 2.

King of Fighters XV ist erhältlich für Playstation 4/5, Xbox Series X|S und PC.

