SNK zeigt das nächste DLC Team für King of Fighters XV. Team Awakened Orochi zeigt ihre wahre Stärke!
Team Awakened Orochi besteht aus:
Alle drei Kämpfer besitzen ein extra Outfit und erscheinen im August. Die DLC Kämpfer sind Teil vom Team Pass 2.
King of Fighters XV ist erhältlich für Playstation 4/5, Xbox Series X|S und PC.
