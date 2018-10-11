HyperParasite – Kickstarter-Kampagne ist nun live

Troglobytes Games hat seine Kickstarter-Kampagne zum Retro-Shooter HyperParasite gestartet. Es verbleiben noch 29 Tage um die benötigten Spenden von 25.000€ zu sammeln. Der Titel selbst wird für den PC via Steam, XBox One und Nintendo Switch erscheinen.

„We’re really excited to finally be on Kickstarter with our game, and hope that the Pre-Alpha build showcases the game that HyperParasite will be when finished.“ said Saverio Caporusso, CEO of Troglobytes Games. „We hope that our fans sample the game and then pledge on the campaign. Our Discord channel is now live and we really look forward to hearing from you all on what you think of our game!“