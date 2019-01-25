NewsNews

Humble Caffeine Bundle mit Shadow Tactics, This War of Mine und Mehr

By mEssE
Mit dem Humble Caffeine Bundle hat Humble Bundle ein neues Spielepaket im Sortiment. Wie üblich ist es ein Pay What You Want-Paket mit unterschiedlichen Stufen. Natürlich wird auch wieder gespendet. Wir kommen zur Übersicht.

Pay What You Want:

  • Headlander
  • GoNNER BLüEBERRY EDiTION
  • Treadnauts
  • Caffeine

Ab 6,18€ [aktueller Durchschnitt] gibt es zusätzlich:

  • This War of Mine
  • Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
  • Dear Esther: Landmark Edition

Ab 10,58€ gibt es zusätzlich:

  • Tyranny
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
