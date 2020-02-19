NewsGoogle Stadia

Google Stadia auf weiteren Android-Smartphones spielbar

By Markus

Ab Ende dieser Woche wird Stadia auf Millionen weiterer Android-Smartphones spielbar sein. Während Google Pixel 2-, 3- und 4-Nutzer bereits seit Launch letzten Jahres ihre Lieblingsspiele auf ihrem Smartphone spielen können, erhalten nun am 20. Februar Samsung-, Razer- und Asus-Smartphones das entsprechende Update.

Folgende Smartphones werden dabei unterstützt:

  • Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Samsung Galaxy S8+
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
  • Samsung Galaxy Note8
  • Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Samsung Galaxy S9+
  • Samsung Galaxy Note9
  • Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Samsung Galaxy S10E
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10+
  • Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Razer Phone
  • Razer Phone 2
  • ASUS ROG Phone
  • ASUS ROG Phone II
