Google Stadia auf weiteren Android-Smartphones spielbar

Ab Ende dieser Woche wird Stadia auf Millionen weiterer Android-Smartphones spielbar sein. Während Google Pixel 2-, 3- und 4-Nutzer bereits seit Launch letzten Jahres ihre Lieblingsspiele auf ihrem Smartphone spielen können, erhalten nun am 20. Februar Samsung-, Razer- und Asus-Smartphones das entsprechende Update.
Folgende Smartphones werden dabei unterstützt:
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
- Samsung Galaxy Note8
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S9+
- Samsung Galaxy Note9
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10E
- Samsung Galaxy S10+
- Samsung Galaxy Note10
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Razer Phone
- Razer Phone 2
- ASUS ROG Phone
- ASUS ROG Phone II