Exception – Neuer Platformer für PC und Konsolen angekündigt

Traxmaster Software hat mit Exception ihren Debüttitel angekündigt. Das Spiel wird ein schneller Platformer der munter 2D- und 3D-Umgebungen vermischt. Der Titel wird auf dem PC, XBox One, PS4 und Nintendo Switch erscheinen.

Unsere Aufgabe ist es, einen mit Malware infizierten PC, einer alten Oma, zu säubern. Ähnlich wie im Klassiker Tron müssen wir dazu in das System selbst integriert werden.

“As a hardcore NES nerd, I feel inspired by games like Ninja-Gaiden and Castelvania and feel like simplicity is the key to a great gaming experience,” said Will Traxler, Founder of Traxmaster Software. “Exception has this old school vibe with a modern rotating twist that takes advantage of today’s 3D technology. It’s a game which is easy to pick up and play and will bring joy for a novice gamer just as much as it will for a professional speedrunner.”