Day of the Tentacle, Grim Fandango und Full Throttle kommen in den Xbox Game Pass

Adventure Fans werden begeistert sein. Wie Double Fine soeben auf Twitter mitgeteilt hat werden die Adventure Klassiker Day of the Tentacle, Grim Fandango und Full Throttle ab dem 29. Oktober im Xbox Game Pass erhältlich sein.

It’s official! Our classic LucasArts adventure game remasters of Day of the Tentacle, Full Throttle, and Grim Fandango are coming October 29 to Xbox Game Pass members!

Travel through time, cruise the open road, or solve mysteries in the Land of the Dead. All on Game Pass! pic.twitter.com/C0VyvE9Dvu

— Double Fine (@DoubleFine) October 16, 2020