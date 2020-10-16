NewsXbox One

Day of the Tentacle, Grim Fandango und Full Throttle kommen in den Xbox Game Pass

Bildquelle: Double Fine Twitter

By Markus
Adventure Fans werden begeistert sein. Wie Double Fine soeben auf Twitter mitgeteilt hat werden die Adventure Klassiker Day of the Tentacle, Grim Fandango und Full Throttle ab dem 29. Oktober im Xbox Game Pass erhältlich sein.

Markus 6781 posts 101 comments

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag

