Es ist die Woche der überraschenden Ankündigungen . Crystal Dynamics hat überraschend einen neuen Tomb Raider Teil mit Unreal Engine 5 Unterstützung auf Twitter angekündigt.

 

Crystal Dynamics11 Lara Croft26 Tomb Raider48 Unreal Engine 51
