Es ist die Woche der überraschenden Ankündigungen . Crystal Dynamics hat überraschend einen neuen Tomb Raider Teil mit Unreal Engine 5 Unterstützung auf Twitter angekündigt.

Crystal Dynamics is incredibly excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help us take our storytelling to the next level. That’s why we’re proud to announce that our next #tombraider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5! pic.twitter.com/UFMiWzJAZc

— Tomb Raider (@tombraider) April 5, 2022