Beholder: Complete Edition erscheint am 06. Dezember für Nintendo Switch

Warm Lamp Games und Curve Digital werden Beholder als Complete Edition für die Nintendo Switch am 06. Dezember. Der Titel enthält das DLC „Blissful Sleep“ und wird über den eShop, für 14,99€, verfügbar sein.

“Mixing management and spying mechanics with a choice-driven narrative, Beholder: Complete Edition is an amazing addition to Curve’s catalogue,” said Simon Byron, Publishing Director at Curve Digital. “It’s a darkly comic look at an authoritarian future, featuring beautiful visuals and a touching story. We hope Nintendo Switch owners love the game as much as we do.”

“Inspired heavily by George Orwell, Aldous Huxley and Ray Bradbury, Beholder: Complete Edition, challenges issues of morality,” said Evgeny Sister, Producer at Alawar Premium, who originally published Beholder on PC. “If you are given the power to destroy privacy, do you follow orders or treat those with compassion?”