Absolute Sparsinns Angebote im Playstation Store

Das ist der absolute Sparsinn. Spart bis zu 60 Prozent auf eine Auswahl großartiger PS4 Titel. Und da sind echte Kracher dabei. Von Shadow of the Tomb Raider bis hin zu FIFA 19 und Red Dead Redemption 2. Die Angebote gelten bis zum 27. November. Also schnell rein in den Store und sparsinnig sparen.

Zusätzlich zu Software-Rabatten könnt ihr außerdem bis 11:00 Uhr MEZ am Dienstag, den 27. November 2018, 20 % Rabatt auf ein 12-monatiges PS Plus-Abonnement und bis zu 30 % Rabatt auf ein 12-monatiges PS Now-Abonnement abstauben.

Zu guter Letzt erhalten PlayStation Plus-Mitglieder vom 21. bis zum 27. November über PlayStation Video bis zu 60 % Rabatt auf Avengers: Infinity War.