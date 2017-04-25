Zheros – Zum PS4-Launch startet auch das DLC „Forgotten Land“ auf PC und XBox One

Das 3D-Beat ‚em Up Zheros ist seit heute auch für die PS4 im PSN-Store erhältlich. Passend dazu wurde gleich das DLC „Forgotten Land“ für PC (Steam), XBox One und PS4 mitveröffentlicht. Das Spiel selbst kostet 9,99€, das DLC schlägt mit 4,99€ zu Buche.

“We are delighted to bring ZHEROS to PlayStation 4, it’s quirky humour and gameplay will resonate well with players”, said Fabio Ilacqua, Art Director and Co-Founder of Rimlight Studios. “The new Forgotten Land DLC also adds more gameplay as Dr. Vendetta returns to pursue world domination with a new set of evil minions”.