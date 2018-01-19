Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Update behebt schwerwiegende Bugs

Monolith und Nintendo haben gemeinsam ein neues Update für Xenoblade Chronicles 2 veröffentlicht. Der Patch mit der Versionsnummer 1.2.0 behebt primär allerlei Spielfehler und Bugs, darunter auch Probleme beim Questdesign.
So soll es zukünftig möglich sein die Aufgaben „The Riddle on the Wall“ und „Birds of a Feather an jeder Stelle der Hauptgeschichte abschzuschließen, während die Quest „Precious Yearnings“ nicht mehr euren Spielfortsscritt gefährden kann. Abseits davon erlaubt euch das Update nun endlich auch vertonte Abschnitte innerhalb der Menüs via Tastendruck zu überspringen.
Die Patch Notes im Überblick:
- Fixed an issue in which parts set to a specific Skill RAM failed to provide their intended effects.
- Adjusted the Gormott regular quest “The Riddle on the Wall” to make it completable regardless of player progression in the main story.
- Adjusted Finch’s Blade Quest “Birds of a Feather” to make it completable regardless of player progression in the main story.
- Fixed an issue in Agate’s Blade Quest “Precious Yearnings” preventing quest progression.
- Added functionality to allow players to receive the first round of quests and the second round of items associated with the Expansion Pass.
- Voiced segments in menus can now be skipped with the A or B button.