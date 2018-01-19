Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Update behebt schwerwiegende Bugs

Monolith und Nintendo haben gemeinsam ein neues Update für Xenoblade Chronicles 2 veröffentlicht. Der Patch mit der Versionsnummer 1.2.0 behebt primär allerlei Spielfehler und Bugs, darunter auch Probleme beim Questdesign.

So soll es zukünftig möglich sein die Aufgaben „The Riddle on the Wall“ und „Birds of a Feather an jeder Stelle der Hauptgeschichte abschzuschließen, während die Quest „Precious Yearnings“ nicht mehr euren Spielfortsscritt gefährden kann. Abseits davon erlaubt euch das Update nun endlich auch vertonte Abschnitte innerhalb der Menüs via Tastendruck zu überspringen.

Die Patch Notes im Überblick: