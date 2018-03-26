Xbox Spring Sale 2018 ist gestartet – Bis zum 10. April bis zu 85 Prozent sparen

Kurz vor den Oster-Feiertagen haut Xbox wieder mal seinen allseits beliebten Spring Sale raus. Bis zum 10. April können Gold-Mitglieder dabei bis zu 85 Prozent sparen. Unser Partner www.xbox-now.com hat bereits die komplette Liste mit den Rabatten veröffentlicht. Xbox Live Goldmitglieder sparen grundsätzlich 10 Prozent mehr als Silber-Mitglieder. Die Liste ist ohne Gewähr. Wir werden die Liste am Dienstag mit passenden Links aktualisieren. So bekommt ihr schon mal einen ersten Überblick.
|Spielname
|Goldrabatt
|7 Days to Die
|60%
|8Days
|75%
|ABZÛ
|50%
|Agents of Mayhem
|75%
|Agents of Mayhem Total Mayhem Edition
|75%
|Anima
|40%
|Anoxemia
|75%
|Ark: Survival Evolved
|40%
|Ark: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
|40%
|ASSASSIN’S CREED 4 BLACK FLAG DOWNLOAD XBOX ONE
|60%
|ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION XBOX ONE
|40%
|ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS GOLD XBOX ONE
|40%
|ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS XBOX ONE
|40%
|ASSASSIN’S CREED SYNDICATE GOLD – XBOX ONE DIGITAL
|60%
|ASSASSIN’S CREED SYNDICATE XBOX ONE DIGITAL
|50%
|ASSASSIN’S CREED THE EZIO COLLECTION XBOX ONE
|60%
|ASSASSIN’S CREED UNITY XBOX ONE DIGITAL
|60%
|ASSASSIN’S CREED TRIPLE PACK (BF,UN,SYND) XB1
|60%
|Assetto Corsa
|40%
|Astroneer
|25%
|Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition
|70%
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|50%
|Batman: Return to Arkham
|50%
|Batman: The Enemy Within – Episode 1
|40%
|Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season
|40%
|Battle Chasers Nightwar
|50%
|Battleborn
|75%
|Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle
|60%
|Battlefield 1 Revolution
|67%
|Battlefield 4 Premium Edition
|67%
|Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition
|67%
|BF Anniversary Bundle (New)
|50%
|BioShock: The Collection
|67%
|Black the Fall
|40%
|Blackwood Crossing
|35%
|Borderlands Handsome Collection
|67%
|brothers
|70%
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
|40%
|Cars 3
|50%
|Castles
|50%
|Cities Skylines – Premium Edition
|40%
|Cities Skylines Xbox One Edition (Base Game)
|50%
|ClusterTruck
|33%
|COD Black Ops III – Zombies Digital Deluxe Edition
|35%
|COD Black Ops III – Zombies Edition
|35%
|COD WWII
|30%
|COD WWII – DD
|30%
|COD WWII + Destiny 2 Bundle
|45%
|COD WWII DD + Destiny 2 DD Bundle
|30%
|COD: Infinite Warfare Legacy
|40%
|COMPIL FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL XB1 DIGITAL
|50%
|Constructor
|50%
|Crossout – Arachnophobia Bundle
|40%
|Cuphead
|15%
|Dark Souls II Scholar of the First Sin
|75%
|Darksiders Fury’s Collection
|60%
|Dead Alliance
|60%
|Dead Island Definitive Edition
|75%
|Dead Island Retro Revenge
|60%
|Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
|75%
|Dead Rising
|60%
|Dead Rising 2
|60%
|Dead Rising 2 OTR
|60%
|Dead Rising 4
|60%
|Dead Rising 4 Deluxe
|60%
|Dead Rising Triple pack (DR, DR2, DR2OTR)
|60%
|Deer Hunter Reloaded
|40%
|Defense Grid 2
|85%
|Demon´s Crystals
|75%
|Destiny 2
|60%
|Destiny 2 DD
|50%
|Destiny 2 Game + EP Bundle
|50%
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
|75%
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition
|75%
|Diablo 3 Eternal Collection
|50%
|Dishonored 2 XB1
|50%
|Dishonored Death of the Outsider XB1
|50%
|Dishonored Definitive Edition XB1
|50%
|Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle XB1
|50%
|Dishonored: The Complete Collection XB1
|50%
|Disneyland
|35%
|DOOM XB1
|33%
|Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen
|33%
|Dreamfall Chapters
|50%
|Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
|50%
|Elex
|50%
|Elite Dangerous
|60%
|Elite Dangerous Commander Deluxe Edition
|50%
|ESO Morrowind Upgrade XB1
|33%
|ESO Morrowind XB1
|33%
|Euro Fishing
|60%
|Euro Fishing Urban Edition
|50%
|Euro Fishing Urban Edition + Season Pass
|50%
|Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock + Season Pass
|50%
|Evolve
|75%
|Evolve Digital Deluxe
|75%
|Evolve Ultimate
|75%
|Fallout 4 GOTY XB1
|40%
|Fallout 4 XB1
|50%
|FAR CRY 4 GOLD XBOXONE DIGITAL
|60%
|FAR CRY 4 XBOX ONE – DIGITAL
|50%
|FAR CRY PRIMAL APEX EDITION XBOX ONE
|50%
|Fe
|25%
|FIFA 18
|60%
|FIFA 18 Deluxe (Ronaldo)
|60%
|FIFA 18 Super Deluxe (Icon)
|50%
|FIFA-NBA Bundle
|75%
|FIFA-NFS Bundle
|60%
|FIFA-NHL Bundle
|70%
|FM6/FH2 GOND Bundle
|60%
|FOR HONOR DELUXE EDITION DIG XB1
|70%
|FOR HONOR DIGITAL XBOX ONE
|75%
|FOR HONOR GOLD XBOX ONE
|60%
|Forza Motorsport 7
|40%
|Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe
|40%
|Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate
|40%
|Full Metal Furies
|25%
|Gears of War 4 Standard Edition
|50%
|Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition
|35%
|Gears of War Ultimate Edition
|50%
|Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version
|60%
|Get Even
|50%
|GHOST RECON WILDLANDS DELUXE EDITION XB1
|67%
|Ginger: Beyond the Crystal
|67%
|Golf Club 2
|60%
|Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Card
|15%
|GTA V
|50%
|GTA V & Great White Shark Card Bundle
|35%
|GTA V + CESP
|40%
|GTA V + CESP + GW
|40%
|GTA V + CESP + MEGA
|50%
|GTA V + CESP + WHALE
|40%
|Halo Wars 2: Complete
|50%
|Halo Wars 2: Standard
|50%
|Halo Wars DE: Standard
|50%
|Hand of Fate 2
|20%
|Hand of Fate Deluxe Edition
|60%
|Harsh Weekday Bundle
|40%
|Heart and Slash
|50%
|Hello Neighbor
|30%
|Hitman GOTY
|40%
|Homefront the Revolution
|70%
|Homefront the Revolution: Freedom Fighter Bundle
|75%
|How to survive
|75%
|How to Survive 2
|50%
|Innerspace
|30%
|Inventor Bundle
|40%
|Just Cause 3
|75%
|Just Cause 3 XL Edition
|75%
|JUST DANCE 2018 XBOX ONE
|50%
|KI DE
|50%
|Killing Floor 2
|50%
|Kona
|50%
|LA Noire
|25%
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris
|85%
|Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack
|85%
|LEGO City Undercover
|30%
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 1 & 2 Bundle
|20%
|LEGO Ninjago
|30%
|LEGO Worlds
|30%
|Let’s Sing 2016
|60%
|Let’s Sing 2017
|50%
|Life is Strange Complete Season
|75%
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season
|40%
|Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition
|40%
|Little Nightmares
|50%
|Little Nightmares CE
|50%
|Little Triangle
|33%
|Livelock
|50%
|Lovely Planet
|75%
|Mad Max
|50%
|Madden 18
|70%
|Madden 18 Deluxe
|75%
|Mafia III
|60%
|Mafia III Digital Deluxe
|60%
|Marvel vs Capcom Infinite
|25%
|Marvel vs Capcom Infinite Deluxe Edition
|25%
|Mass Effect Andromeda – Recruit Edition
|67%
|Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe – Recruit Edition
|67%
|Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Edition (XOne)
|50%
|Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (XOne)
|50%
|Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeroes (Xone)
|75%
|Metro Last Light Redux
|75%
|Mighty No. 9
|75%
|Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – The Complete Season
|50%
|Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure
|60%
|Mortal Kombat XL
|50%
|Moto Racer 4
|70%
|Mr. Shifty
|50%
|Murdered: Soul Suspect
|80%
|MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore
|75%
|NBA 2K18
|50%
|NBA 2K18 200K VC
|45%
|NBA 2K18 450K VC
|50%
|NBA 2K18 75K VC
|40%
|NBA 2K18 Legend Edition
|50%
|NBA 2K18 Legend Gold Edition
|50%
|NBA LIVE 18
|85%
|Necropolis
|75%
|NFS Payback
|60%
|NFS Payback deluxe
|60%
|NFS Ultimate Bundle (Upgraded)
|50%
|NHL 18
|70%
|NHL 18 Deluxe
|70%
|NHL 18 Super Deluxe
|70%
|Nightmare boy
|40%
|No Time To Explain
|50%
|Oh Sir the Insult Comic Simulator
|40%
|OK KO: Let’s Play Heroes
|33%
|Ori DE
|50%
|Overwatch GOTY
|50%
|Pac-Man CE2
|75%
|Party Hard
|50%
|PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
|50%
|Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
|60%
|Pixar Rush
|35%
|Pixel Piracy
|80%
|Portal Knights
|40%
|Power Rangers
|75%
|Prey XB1
|50%
|Project CARS
|75%
|Project CARS 2
|50%
|Project CARS 2 Deluxe
|40%
|Project CARS GOTY
|75%
|Punch Club
|50%
|Quantum Break
|50%
|RAINBOW SIX SIEGE ADVANCED EDITION XBOX ONE – DIGITAL
|40%
|RAINBOW SIX SIEGE COMPLETE YEAR 3 XBOX ONE – DIGITAL
|40%
|RAINBOW SIX SIEGE GOLD YEAR 3 XBOX ONE – DIGITAL
|40%
|RAINBOW SIX SIEGE XBOX ONE – DIGITAL
|50%
|RB4/Rivals Bundle
|40%
|Real Farm
|30%
|Recore DE
|25%
|Resident Evil 0
|50%
|Resident Evil 4
|60%
|Resident Evil 5
|60%
|Resident Evil 6
|60%
|Resident Evil 7
|25%
|Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition
|40%
|Resident Evil Deluxe Origin Bundle (REHD, RE0,RE0 Costume Pack)
|67%
|Resident Evil HD
|60%
|Resident Evil Revelations
|30%
|Resident Evil Revelations 1 &2 Bundle
|25%
|Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition
|60%
|Resident Evil Triple Pack
|60%
|Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
|67%
|Rock of Ages 2
|50%
|Rocket League Base Game
|40%
|Ruiner
|50%
|Ryse Legendary Edition
|75%
|Saints Row Gat Out of Hell
|70%
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
|70%
|Saints Row/Metro Double Pack
|75%
|Screamride
|75%
|Scribblenauts
|10%
|Shadow of War
|30%
|Skyrim Special Edition XB1
|25%
|Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
|85%
|Snake Pass
|50%
|Sniper Elite 3
|70%
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
|67%
|Sonic Forces
|40%
|SOUTH PARK: STICK OF TRUTH
|30%
|SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE DIGITAL XB1
|50%
|SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE GOLD DIG XB1
|50%
|SpeedRunners
|50%
|SpeedRunners Deluxe
|50%
|Spintires: MudRunner
|40%
|State of Decay YOSE
|75%
|STEEP XBOX ONE DIGITAL
|50%
|Steven Universe Save the Light
|33%
|Styx Bundle – (Master of Shadows + Shards of Darkness)
|75%
|Styx: Shards of Darkness
|75%
|Sunset Overdrive Deluxe
|75%
|Sunset Overdrive Std
|75%
|Super Lucky’s Tale
|35%
|SWBF2
|60%
|SWBF2 deluxe
|60%
|Tekken 7
|50%
|Tekken 7 Deluxe
|45%
|Terraria
|70%
|THE CREW ULTIMATE DIGITAL XB1
|60%
|The Disney Afternoon Collection
|60%
|THE DIVISION GOLD XBOXONE DIGITAL
|70%
|THE DIVISION XBOXONE DIGITAL
|70%
|The Evil Within 2 XB1
|50%
|The Evil Within Digital Deluxe Edition XB1
|60%
|The Final Station
|50%
|The Only Traitor DLC
|25%
|The Sims 4
|50%
|The Sims 4 Deluxe
|50%
|The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1
|50%
|The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season
|50%
|The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries
|60%
|The Walking Dead: Season Two
|60%
|The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
|60%
|The Witness
|70%
|The Wolf Among Us
|60%
|Thief
|80%
|Thimbleweed Park
|50%
|This War of Mine: The Little Ones
|75%
|Titanfall 2 Ultimate
|85%
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|75%
|UFC 3
|35%
|UFC 3 Deluxe
|40%
|Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3
|50%
|Valkyria Revolution
|40%
|Virginia
|60%
|Vostok Inc
|50%
|Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle
|50%
|WATCH DOGS 2 DELUXE EDITION XBOX ONE
|70%
|WATCH DOGS 2 GOLD XBOX ONE
|70%
|WATCH DOGS 2 XBOX ONE DIGITAL
|70%
|WINTER GAMES EDITION XBOX ONE
|50%
|WINTER GAMES GOLD EDITION XBOX ONE
|50%
|Witcher 3
|50%
|Witcher 3 GOTY
|60%
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe XB1
|50%
|Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus XB1
|50%
|Wolfenstein: The New Order XB1
|50%
|Wolfenstein: The Old Blood XB1
|50%
|Wolfenstein: The Two Pack XB1
|50%
|WWE 2K18
|50%
|WWE 2K18 Deluxe
|50%
|XCOM 2
|67%
|XCOM 2 Collection
|50%
|XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe
|67%
|XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
|25%
|Zenith
|75%
|Zoo Tycoon
|35%