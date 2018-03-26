NewsAngeboteXbox

Xbox Spring Sale 2018 ist gestartet – Bis zum 10. April bis zu 85 Prozent sparen

By Markus 0

Kurz vor den Oster-Feiertagen haut Xbox wieder mal seinen allseits beliebten Spring Sale raus. Bis zum 10. April können Gold-Mitglieder dabei bis zu 85 Prozent sparen. Unser Partner www.xbox-now.com hat bereits die komplette Liste mit den Rabatten veröffentlicht. Xbox Live Goldmitglieder sparen grundsätzlich 10 Prozent mehr als Silber-Mitglieder. Die Liste ist ohne Gewähr. Wir werden die Liste am Dienstag mit passenden Links aktualisieren. So bekommt ihr schon mal einen ersten Überblick.

Spielname Goldrabatt
7 Days to Die 60%
8Days 75%
ABZÛ 50%
Agents of Mayhem 75%
Agents of Mayhem Total Mayhem Edition 75%
Anima 40%
Anoxemia 75%
Ark: Survival Evolved 40%
Ark: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition 40%
ASSASSIN’S CREED 4 BLACK FLAG DOWNLOAD XBOX ONE 60%
ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION XBOX ONE 40%
ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS GOLD XBOX ONE 40%
ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS XBOX ONE 40%
ASSASSIN’S CREED SYNDICATE GOLD – XBOX ONE DIGITAL 60%
ASSASSIN’S CREED SYNDICATE XBOX ONE DIGITAL 50%
ASSASSIN’S CREED THE EZIO COLLECTION XBOX ONE 60%
ASSASSIN’S CREED UNITY XBOX ONE DIGITAL 60%
ASSASSIN’S CREED TRIPLE PACK (BF,UN,SYND) XB1 60%
Assetto Corsa 40%
Astroneer 25%
Back to the Future: The Game – 30th Anniversary Edition 70%
Batman: Arkham Knight 50%
Batman: Return to Arkham 50%
Batman: The Enemy Within – Episode 1 40%
Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season 40%
Battle Chasers Nightwar 50%
Battleborn 75%
Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle 60%
Battlefield 1 Revolution 67%
Battlefield 4 Premium Edition 67%
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition 67%
BF Anniversary Bundle (New) 50%
BioShock: The Collection 67%
Black the Fall 40%
Blackwood Crossing 35%
Borderlands Handsome Collection 67%
brothers 70%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered 40%
Cars 3 50%
Castles 50%
Cities Skylines – Premium Edition 40%
Cities Skylines Xbox One Edition (Base Game) 50%
ClusterTruck 33%
COD Black Ops III – Zombies Digital Deluxe Edition 35%
COD Black Ops III – Zombies Edition 35%
COD WWII 30%
COD WWII – DD 30%
COD WWII + Destiny 2 Bundle 45%
COD WWII DD + Destiny 2 DD Bundle 30%
COD: Infinite Warfare Legacy 40%
COMPIL FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL XB1 DIGITAL 50%
Constructor 50%
Crossout – Arachnophobia Bundle 40%
Cuphead 15%
Dark Souls II Scholar of the First Sin 75%
Darksiders Fury’s Collection 60%
Dead Alliance 60%
Dead Island Definitive Edition 75%
Dead Island Retro Revenge 60%
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition 75%
Dead Rising 60%
Dead Rising 2 60%
Dead Rising 2 OTR 60%
Dead Rising 4 60%
Dead Rising 4 Deluxe 60%
Dead Rising Triple pack (DR, DR2, DR2OTR) 60%
Deer Hunter Reloaded 40%
Defense Grid 2 85%
Demon´s Crystals 75%
Destiny 2 60%
Destiny 2 DD 50%
Destiny 2 Game + EP Bundle 50%
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 75%
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition 75%
Diablo 3 Eternal Collection 50%
Dishonored 2 XB1 50%
Dishonored Death of the Outsider XB1 50%
Dishonored Definitive Edition XB1 50%
Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe Bundle XB1 50%
Dishonored: The Complete Collection XB1 50%
Disneyland 35%
DOOM XB1 33%
Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen 33%
Dreamfall Chapters 50%
Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition 50%
Elex 50%
Elite Dangerous 60%
Elite Dangerous Commander Deluxe Edition 50%
ESO Morrowind Upgrade XB1 33%
ESO Morrowind XB1 33%
Euro Fishing 60%
Euro Fishing Urban Edition 50%
Euro Fishing Urban Edition + Season Pass 50%
Euro Fishing: Foundry Dock + Season Pass 50%
Evolve 75%
Evolve Digital Deluxe 75%
Evolve Ultimate 75%
Fallout 4 GOTY XB1 40%
Fallout 4 XB1 50%
FAR CRY 4 GOLD XBOXONE DIGITAL 60%
FAR CRY 4 XBOX ONE – DIGITAL 50%
FAR CRY PRIMAL APEX EDITION  XBOX ONE 50%
Fe 25%
FIFA 18 60%
FIFA 18 Deluxe (Ronaldo) 60%
FIFA 18 Super Deluxe (Icon) 50%
FIFA-NBA Bundle 75%
FIFA-NFS Bundle 60%
FIFA-NHL Bundle 70%
FM6/FH2 GOND Bundle 60%
FOR HONOR DELUXE EDITION DIG XB1 70%
FOR HONOR DIGITAL XBOX ONE 75%
FOR HONOR GOLD XBOX ONE 60%
Forza Motorsport 7 40%
Forza Motorsport 7 Deluxe 40%
Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate 40%
Full Metal Furies 25%
Gears of War 4 Standard Edition 50%
Gears of War 4 Ultimate Edition 35%
Gears of War Ultimate Edition 50%
Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version 60%
Get Even 50%
GHOST RECON WILDLANDS DELUXE EDITION XB1 67%
Ginger: Beyond the Crystal 67%
Golf Club 2 60%
Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Card 15%
GTA V 50%
GTA V & Great White Shark Card Bundle 35%
GTA V + CESP 40%
GTA V + CESP + GW 40%
GTA V + CESP + MEGA 50%
GTA V + CESP + WHALE 40%
Halo Wars 2: Complete 50%
Halo Wars 2: Standard 50%
Halo Wars DE: Standard 50%
Hand of Fate 2 20%
Hand of Fate Deluxe Edition 60%
Harsh Weekday Bundle 40%
Heart and Slash 50%
Hello Neighbor 30%
Hitman GOTY 40%
Homefront the Revolution 70%
Homefront the Revolution: Freedom Fighter Bundle 75%
How to survive 75%
How to Survive 2 50%
Innerspace 30%
Inventor Bundle 40%
Just Cause 3 75%
Just Cause 3 XL Edition 75%
JUST DANCE 2018 XBOX ONE 50%
KI DE 50%
Killing Floor 2 50%
Kona 50%
LA Noire 25%
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris 85%
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris & Season Pass Pack 85%
LEGO City Undercover 30%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 1 & 2 Bundle 20%
LEGO Ninjago 30%
LEGO Worlds 30%
Let’s Sing 2016 60%
Let’s Sing 2017 50%
Life is Strange Complete Season 75%
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season 40%
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition 40%
Little Nightmares 50%
Little Nightmares CE 50%
Little Triangle 33%
Livelock 50%
Lovely Planet 75%
Mad Max 50%
Madden 18 70%
Madden 18 Deluxe 75%
Mafia III 60%
Mafia III Digital Deluxe 60%
Marvel vs Capcom Infinite 25%
Marvel vs Capcom Infinite Deluxe Edition 25%
Mass Effect Andromeda – Recruit Edition 67%
Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe – Recruit Edition 67%
Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Edition (XOne) 50%
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (XOne) 50%
Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeroes (Xone) 75%
Metro Last Light Redux 75%
Mighty No. 9 75%
Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – The Complete Season 50%
Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Adventure 60%
Mortal Kombat XL 50%
Moto Racer 4 70%
Mr. Shifty 50%
Murdered: Soul Suspect 80%
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore 75%
NBA 2K18 50%
NBA 2K18 200K VC 45%
NBA 2K18 450K VC 50%
NBA 2K18 75K VC 40%
NBA 2K18 Legend Edition 50%
NBA 2K18 Legend Gold Edition 50%
NBA LIVE 18 85%
Necropolis 75%
NFS Payback 60%
NFS Payback deluxe 60%
NFS Ultimate Bundle (Upgraded) 50%
NHL 18 70%
NHL 18 Deluxe 70%
NHL 18 Super Deluxe 70%
Nightmare boy 40%
No Time To Explain 50%
Oh Sir the Insult Comic Simulator 40%
OK KO: Let’s Play Heroes 33%
Ori DE 50%
Overwatch GOTY 50%
Pac-Man CE2 75%
Party Hard 50%
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION 50%
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition 60%
Pixar Rush 35%
Pixel Piracy 80%
Portal Knights 40%
Power Rangers 75%
Prey XB1 50%
Project CARS 75%
Project CARS 2 50%
Project CARS 2 Deluxe 40%
Project CARS GOTY 75%
Punch Club 50%
Quantum Break 50%
RAINBOW SIX SIEGE ADVANCED EDITION XBOX ONE – DIGITAL 40%
RAINBOW SIX SIEGE COMPLETE YEAR 3 XBOX ONE – DIGITAL 40%
RAINBOW SIX SIEGE GOLD YEAR 3 XBOX ONE – DIGITAL 40%
RAINBOW SIX SIEGE XBOX ONE – DIGITAL 50%
RB4/Rivals Bundle 40%
Real Farm 30%
Recore DE 25%
Resident Evil 0 50%
Resident Evil 4 60%
Resident Evil 5 60%
Resident Evil 6 60%
Resident Evil 7 25%
Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition 40%
Resident Evil Deluxe Origin Bundle (REHD, RE0,RE0 Costume Pack) 67%
Resident Evil HD 60%
Resident Evil Revelations 30%
Resident Evil Revelations 1 &2 Bundle 25%
Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition 60%
Resident Evil Triple Pack 60%
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration 67%
Rock of Ages 2 50%
Rocket League Base Game 40%
Ruiner 50%
Ryse Legendary Edition 75%
Saints Row Gat Out of Hell 70%
Saints Row IV: Re-Elected 70%
Saints Row/Metro Double Pack 75%
Screamride 75%
Scribblenauts 10%
Shadow of War 30%
Skyrim Special Edition XB1 25%
Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition 85%
Snake Pass 50%
Sniper Elite 3 70%
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 67%
Sonic Forces 40%
SOUTH PARK: STICK OF TRUTH 30%
SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE DIGITAL XB1 50%
SOUTH PARK: THE FRACTURED BUT WHOLE GOLD DIG XB1 50%
SpeedRunners 50%
SpeedRunners Deluxe 50%
Spintires: MudRunner 40%
State of Decay YOSE 75%
STEEP XBOX ONE DIGITAL 50%
Steven Universe Save the Light 33%
Styx Bundle – (Master of Shadows + Shards of Darkness) 75%
Styx: Shards of Darkness 75%
Sunset Overdrive Deluxe 75%
Sunset Overdrive Std 75%
Super Lucky’s Tale 35%
SWBF2 60%
SWBF2 deluxe 60%
Tekken 7 50%
Tekken 7 Deluxe 45%
Terraria 70%
THE CREW ULTIMATE DIGITAL XB1 60%
The Disney Afternoon Collection 60%
THE DIVISION GOLD XBOXONE DIGITAL 70%
THE DIVISION XBOXONE DIGITAL 70%
The Evil Within 2 XB1 50%
The Evil Within Digital Deluxe Edition XB1 60%
The Final Station 50%
The Only Traitor DLC 25%
The Sims 4 50%
The Sims 4 Deluxe 50%
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – Episode 1 50%
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season 50%
The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries 60%
The Walking Dead: Season Two 60%
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season 60%
The Witness 70%
The Wolf Among Us 60%
Thief 80%
Thimbleweed Park 50%
This War of Mine: The Little Ones 75%
Titanfall 2 Ultimate 85%
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition 75%
UFC 3 35%
UFC 3 Deluxe 40%
Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 50%
Valkyria Revolution 40%
Virginia 60%
Vostok Inc 50%
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle 50%
WATCH DOGS 2 DELUXE EDITION XBOX ONE 70%
WATCH DOGS 2 GOLD XBOX ONE 70%
WATCH DOGS 2 XBOX ONE DIGITAL 70%
WINTER GAMES EDITION XBOX ONE 50%
WINTER GAMES GOLD EDITION XBOX ONE 50%
Witcher 3 50%
Witcher 3 GOTY 60%
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Deluxe XB1 50%
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus XB1 50%
Wolfenstein: The New Order XB1 50%
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood XB1 50%
Wolfenstein: The Two Pack XB1 50%
WWE 2K18 50%
WWE 2K18 Deluxe 50%
XCOM 2 67%
XCOM 2 Collection 50%
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe 67%
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen 25%
Zenith 75%
Zoo Tycoon 35%

