Xbox One – Xbox Insider Beta Update

Die Xbox Insider im Beta Ring dürfen sich über ein weiteres Update freuen. Was drin steckt steht in den folgenden PatchNotes:
HOW TO GET IT
- If your console is in Instant-On mode and you have been selected to receive the update, it will download and install the update and reboot to standby.
- NOTE:Once the update is available to you, you can manually begin the update by launching the Guide and navigating to All Settings > System > Updates.
- If you have been selected to receive the update and your console hasn’t downloaded and installed the update by 1:00 AM PDT 6/23/2017, you will be prompted to do so at that time.
DETAILS
OS version released: rs2_release_xbox_1706.170616-1900
Available: 2:00PM PDT 6/21 (9:00PM GMT 21/6)
FIXES:
- Guide
Fixed an issue which could cause the Guide to lock up, freeze, or lag when the Wireless Display app is installed.
- Netflix
Fixed an issue which could sometimes cause Netflix to crash during use.
- Party Chat
- Resolved an issue which could sometimes cause party chat to crash.
- Fixed an issue which could prevent users from seeing text messages they have sent in party chat.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Networking
In certain European countries, when scanning for a wireless network sometimes no networks appear in the results. The development team is working on a fix for this issue and is targeting a fix for 6/23/17.
Workaround: Switch to a wired connection, change WiFi channels, or move and disable nearby wireless devices to reduce interference.
- Mixer
- After dismissing the virtual keyboard, attempting to relaunch the virtual keyboard may fail.
- When signing out of the Mixer app and signing in with a new user, the user who launched the app is still displayed.
- Store
When purchasing content from the Store, pressing B to back out of the purchase experience may cause the “Buy” button to disappear from the Store interface.
