Xbox One – Xbox Insider Beta Update

Die Xbox Insider im Beta Ring dürfen sich über ein weiteres Update freuen. Was drin steckt steht in den folgenden PatchNotes:

HOW TO GET IT

If your console is in Instant-On mode and you have been selected to receive the update, it will download and install the update and reboot to standby.

NOTE: Once the update is available to you, you can manually begin the update by launching the Guide and navigating to All Settings > System > Updates.

If you have been selected to receive the update and your console hasn't downloaded and installed the update by 1:00 AM PDT 6/23/2017, you will be prompted to do so at that time.

DETAILS

OS version released: rs2_release_xbox_1706.170616-1900

Available: 2:00PM PDT 6/21 (9:00PM GMT 21/6)

FIXES:

Guide

Fixed an issue which could cause the Guide to lock up, freeze, or lag when the Wireless Display app is installed.

Netflix

Fixed an issue which could sometimes cause Netflix to crash during use.

Party Chat

Resolved an issue which could sometimes cause party chat to crash.

Fixed an issue which could prevent users from seeing text messages they have sent in party chat.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Networking

In certain European countries, when scanning for a wireless network sometimes no networks appear in the results. The development team is working on a fix for this issue and is targeting a fix for 6/23/17.

Workaround: Switch to a wired connection, change WiFi channels, or move and disable nearby wireless devices to reduce interference.

Mixer

After dismissing the virtual keyboard, attempting to relaunch the virtual keyboard may fail.

When signing out of the Mixer app and signing in with a new user, the user who launched the app is still displayed.

Store

When purchasing content from the Store, pressing B to back out of the purchase experience may cause the “Buy” button to disappear from the Store interface.