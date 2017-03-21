Xbox One – Xbox Insider Beta Ring 3 Update verfügbar
Gestern waren die Xbox Insider Alpha Ring Mitglieder dran und heute dürfen sich die Beta Ring 3 Mitglieder über ein weiteres Update freuen. Was drin steckt steht in den Patch Notes:
DETAILS
OS version released: rs2_release_xbox_1703.170317-1902
Available: 6:00PM PDT 3/20 (1:00AM GMT 21/3)
FIXES:
• Localization
Miscellaneous fixes to localized text and content.
• Miscellaneous
Miscellaneous performance fixes and improvements.
KNOWN ISSUES:
• Game Clips
After capturing a game clip, the game clip fails to automatically post to the Activity Feed (if your profile is configured to do so).
Workaround: Manually view game clips in Profile > Captures > Manage captures and post to the Activity Feed.
• Settings – Display & sound
The Audio output page is under construction and some of the new settings are not yet functional. New support is planned for Dolby Atmos for home theater, Dolby Atmos for headphones, and more in upcoming builds. An announcement will be made when these new features are ready to try out; enabling these settings now will have no effect.
• Wireless Display
The Wireless Display app fails to launch and immediately crashes to Home.
Markus
Letzte Artikel von Markus (Alle anzeigen)
- Outlast 2 – Erscheint bei uns mit USK 18 Freigabe – 21. März 2017
- Xbox One – Drei weitere Games für die Abwärtskompatibilität – 21. März 2017
- Playstation Store– 10 Euro Gutschein bei Amazon sichern – 21. März 2017