Xbox One – Xbox Insider Beta Ring 3 Update verfügbar

Gestern waren die Xbox Insider Alpha Ring Mitglieder dran und heute dürfen sich die Beta Ring 3 Mitglieder über ein weiteres Update freuen. Was drin steckt steht in den Patch Notes:

DETAILS

OS version released: rs2_release_xbox_1703.170317-1902

Available: 6:00PM PDT 3/20 (1:00AM GMT 21/3)

FIXES:

• Localization

Miscellaneous fixes to localized text and content.

• Miscellaneous

Miscellaneous performance fixes and improvements.

KNOWN ISSUES:

• Game Clips

After capturing a game clip, the game clip fails to automatically post to the Activity Feed (if your profile is configured to do so).

Workaround: Manually view game clips in Profile > Captures > Manage captures and post to the Activity Feed.

• Settings – Display & sound

The Audio output page is under construction and some of the new settings are not yet functional. New support is planned for Dolby Atmos for home theater, Dolby Atmos for headphones, and more in upcoming builds. An announcement will be made when these new features are ready to try out; enabling these settings now will have no effect.

• Wireless Display

The Wireless Display app fails to launch and immediately crashes to Home.