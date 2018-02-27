Xbox One X – Neue Grafikoptionen für Xbox 360 Games – Crackdown abwärtskompatibel

Major Nelson hat neue Grafikoptionen für vier abwärtskompatible Xbox 360 Games veröffentlicht. Dabei handelt sich um die Games Forza Horizon, Fable Anniversatiy, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings und Crackdown. Wobei Crackdown ab heute zu den abwärtskompatiblen Games gehört.

Die Grafikoptionen stehen euch ab sofort zur Verfügung. Dabei habt ihr die Möglichkeit die Modis Grafik und Performance auszuwählen. Xbox One X Besitzer sollten dabei Grafik wählen um eine neunfache Auflösung, verbesserte Texturen und Antialiasing zu aktivieren. Bei Performance bleibt die Grafik auf Xbox One Niveau.

Somit erweitert sich die Liste der Xbox 360 Enhanced Games:

Four more Xbox 360 titles will be enhanced for Xbox One X starting today plus a new enhanced Xbox 360 graphics setting. Details here: https://t.co/UDMde5vpwH pic.twitter.com/zY2xIdpLzA

— L a r r y H r y b (@majornelson) 27. Februar 2018