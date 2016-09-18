Xbox One – Wieder ein Preview-Update
Täglich grüßt das Preview-Update. Und wieder bekommt die Xbox One ein Update spendiert. Schon gestern wurden Bugs beseitigt. Am heutigen Sonntag geht es mit der Bereinigung weiter. Dieses Mal stehen der Store, die Clubs, die Benachrichtigungen und die Settings im Fokus.
DETAILS
OS version released: rs1_xbox_rel_1608.160915-1900
Available: 6:00PM PDT 9/17 (1:00 AM GMT 18/9)
FIXES
• Home
When installing a game or app, the install progress on the game or app’s dashboard tile should now be correctly displayed.
• Networking
Resolved an issue which could sometimes prevent the Xbox One S from setting an alternate wireless MAC address.
KNOWN ISSUES
• Settings
Users with a console set to use Chinese, Japanese, or Korean language may be unable to access View details & customize under Privacy & online safety > Xbox Live privacy in Settings. Workaround: View details & customize Xbox Live privacy settings on Xbox.com.
• Xbox Universal Store
When using Cortana to search the store for genres (ie. „Hey Cortana, search the Store for Horror“, search results fail to populate. Workaround: Search for genres via text.
• Notifications
When receiving voice messages from another user, you may not receive a notification.
• Clubs
When viewing Clubs, you may still see the option to start a Club Party even if you are not a Club member. .
weiterlesen: http://www.xboxdynasty.de/news/xbox-one-dashboard/neues-preview-update-veroeffentlicht-2/
Markus
Letzte Artikel von Markus (Alle anzeigen)
- Xbox One – Wieder ein Preview-Update – 18. September 2016
- Star Wars: Battlefront – Frischer Trailer zum Todesstern DLC – 17. September 2016
- Xbox One – Neues Preview-Update beseitigt Bugs – 17. September 2016