Xbox One – Wieder ein Preview-Update

Täglich grüßt das Preview-Update. Und wieder bekommt die Xbox One ein Update spendiert. Schon gestern wurden Bugs beseitigt. Am heutigen Sonntag geht es mit der Bereinigung weiter. Dieses Mal stehen der Store, die Clubs, die Benachrichtigungen und die Settings im Fokus.

DETAILS

OS version released: rs1_xbox_rel_1608.160915-1900

Available: 6:00PM PDT 9/17 (1:00 AM GMT 18/9)

FIXES

• Home

When installing a game or app, the install progress on the game or app’s dashboard tile should now be correctly displayed.

• Networking

Resolved an issue which could sometimes prevent the Xbox One S from setting an alternate wireless MAC address.

KNOWN ISSUES

• Settings

Users with a console set to use Chinese, Japanese, or Korean language may be unable to access View details & customize under Privacy & online safety > Xbox Live privacy in Settings. Workaround: View details & customize Xbox Live privacy settings on Xbox.com.

• Xbox Universal Store

When using Cortana to search the store for genres (ie. „Hey Cortana, search the Store for Horror“, search results fail to populate. Workaround: Search for genres via text.

• Notifications

When receiving voice messages from another user, you may not receive a notification.

• Clubs

When viewing Clubs, you may still see the option to start a Club Party even if you are not a Club member. .

