Xbox One – Weiteres Preview Update

Die Preview-Member kennen das schon. Kaum wird die Konsole angemacht, steht auch schon wieder ein neues Update vor der Tür. Auch diesmal geht es hauptsächlich um Fehlerbeseitigung. Das nächste Update scharrt bestimmt schon mit den Hufen.

DETAILS

OS version released: rs1_xbox_rel_1610.161009-1900

Available: 6:00PM PDT 10/12 (1:00AM GMT 13/10)

FIXES:

• Store

The option to Install a game or app should no longer appear on the corresponding Store page when the game or app is already installed.

• Clubs

When viewing Clubs, you should no longer see the option to start a Club Party if you are not a Club member.

• Controller Firmware

A new firmware update recently became available for Xbox One S controllers. Connect your Xbox One S controller to the console and navigate to Settings > Kinect & devices to download the firmware update.

KNOWN ISSUES:

• Installation

Xbox 360 backward compatible games fail to install from a game disc.

• Clubs

• When attempting to remove a Club member from a Club, the removal fails to complete. In addition, if a Club admin attempts to remove a Club member, they may remove themselves from the Club (Club owners are unaffected).

• Club invites may sometimes show up in the Friends list in Guide and may be counted or displayed multiple times.

• Store

• When browsing the Store, certain apps may be missing for users with their console set to the Singapore region (zh-sg or en-sg).

Workaround: To find a specific app, use the Store’s search function.

