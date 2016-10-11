Xbox One – Weiteres Preview Update veröffentlicht

Preview Member bekommen wieder ein Update spendiert, welches sich erneut um Bugs kümmert. Dabei geht es diesmal um die Clubs und das Nachrichtensystem. Alle Details dazu in den folgenden Zeilen.

DETAILS

OS version released: rs1_xbox_rel_1610.161007-1900

Available: 6:00PM PDT 10/10 (1:00AM GMT 11/10)

NEW FEATURES:

• Clubs

You can now view chat history in the Chat section of the Club menu.

FIXES:

• Clubs

Resolved an issue with Club management navigation when pressing ‚B‘.

• Messaging

Fixed a user interface issue with feed sharing.

• Home

Resolved an issue which caused the Quick Tips tile to disappear from Home while games or apps were being installed.

KNOWN ISSUES:

• Clubs

• When viewing Clubs, you may still see the option to start a Club Party even if you are not a Club member.

• Club invites may sometimes show up in the Friends list in Guide and may be counted or displayed multiple times.

• Store

• When browsing the Store, certain apps may be missing for users with their console set to the Singapore region (zh-sg or en-sg).

Workaround: To find a specific app, use the Store’s search function.

• The option to Install a game or app may appear on the corresponding Store page when the game or app is already installed. For this reason, you may also be unable to launch games and apps from a Store page.

Workaround: Launch games and apps from My games & apps, pins, or with voice commands.

weiterlesen: http://www.xboxdynasty.de/news/xbox-one-dashboard/neues-preview-update-veroeffentlicht-3/