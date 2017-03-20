Xbox One – Weiteres Alpha Ring Update veröffentlicht

Und wieder gibt es ein Update für Xbox Insider im Alpha Ring. Dabei werden Bugs behoben und die Performance verbessert. Beta Ring Mitglieder bekommen das Update etwas später. In den folgenden Patch Notes seht ihr was drin steckt:

DETAILS

OS version released: rs2_release_xbox_1703.170317-1902

Available: 2:00PM PDT 3/19 (9:00PM GMT 19/3)

FIXES:

• Localization

Miscellaneous fixes to localized text and content.

• Misc Performance Fixes

Various performance fixes

KNOWN ISSUES:

• Game Clips

After capturing a game clip, the game clip fails to automatically post to the Activity Feed (if your profile is configured to do so).

Workaround: Manually view game clips in Profile > Captures > Manage captures and post to the Activity Feed.

• EA Access

The EA Access app may indicate you are not an EA Access subscriber when you are. This does not affect your ability to download or play games from the Vault, or receive discounts on EA titles.

• Settings – Ease of Access

When enabling the Mono output setting in Ease of Access – Audio, Settings becomes unresponsive, crashes, and fails to launch on subsequent attempts.

Workaround: To launch Settings, perform a hard reset (hold down the button on the front of the console for five seconds until it fully powers down, then power it back on).

• Settings – Display & sound

The Audio output page is under construction and some of the new settings are not yet functional. New support is planned for Dolby Atmos for home theater, Dolby Atmos for headphones, and more in upcoming builds. An announcement will be made when these new features are ready to try out; enabling these settings now will have no effect.

• Wireless Display

The Wireless Display app fails to launch and immediately crashes to Home.