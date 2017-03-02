Xbox One – Vier Xbox 360 Games per Abwärtskompatibilität auf die Xbox One

Major Nelson hat via Twitter weitere Xbox 360 Games für die Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität veröffentlicht. So werden Dead Rising 2: Case Zeor, Dead Rising 2: Case West, Meet the Robinsons und Cars 2: The Video Game den Weg auf die Next Gen Konsole finden. Allerdings sind die Dead Rising 2 Titel in Deutschland auf dem Index und somit bei uns nicht erhältlich.

Markus

