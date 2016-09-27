Xbox One – Vier mal Nachwuchs für die Abwärtskompatibilität

Die Abwärtskompatibilität der Xbox One bekommt weiteren Zuwachs. Gleich vier Xbox 360 Games finden den Weg in den Xbox Store und sind für die Xbox One kompatibel. Neben Arcade-Games wie E4, EnclevermentExperiment and FunTown Mahjong wird auch Call of Duty: World at War verfügbar sein. Das hat Major Nelson via Twitter verkündet.

 

 

