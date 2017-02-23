Xbox One – Sechs neue Games für die Abwärtskompatibilität

Es wurde angekündigt und es ist gekommen. Ein ganzer Schlag weiterer Xbox 360 Games für die Xbox One. Auf ganze sechs weitere abwärtskompatible Games dürfen wir uns freuen. Und ein paar interessante sind schon dabei:

The King of Fighter 2002 Unlimited Match

Assassin´s Creed Rogue

Gyromancer

Moon Diver

Space Invaders Infinity Gene

Borderlands 2 (ab März in den Games with Gold)

Also, Borderlands 2 is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today and will be FREE with March #GamesWithGold https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/vOueFjbDRP — 💬 Larry Hryb (@majornelson) 23. Februar 2017

The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match and Assassin’s Creed Rogue are coming to Xbox One Back Compat today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/YbeVt1ZqtY — 💬 Larry Hryb (@majornelson) 23. Februar 2017

Gyromancer, Moon Diver and Space Invaders Infinity Gene are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/ddoTfuKuCo — 💬 Larry Hryb (@majornelson) 23. Februar 2017