Xbox One – Sechs neue Games für die Abwärtskompatibilität

Es wurde angekündigt und es ist gekommen. Ein ganzer Schlag weiterer Xbox 360 Games für die Xbox One. Auf ganze sechs weitere abwärtskompatible Games dürfen wir uns freuen. Und ein paar interessante sind schon dabei:

The King of Fighter 2002 Unlimited Match

Assassin´s Creed Rogue

Gyromancer

Moon Diver

Space Invaders Infinity Gene

Borderlands 2 (ab März in den Games with Gold) 

