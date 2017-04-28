Xbox One – Sechs 360 Games für die Abwärtskompatibilität
Microsoft gibt Gas und haut weiterhin mehrere Xbox 360 Games für die Xbox One in die Abwärtskompatibilität. Diesmal sind es gleich sechs weitere Games. Wie Major Nelson via Twitter ankündigt handelt es sich dabei um die folgenden Games:
Dead Space 2
Dead Space 3
Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts
Alaskan Adventures
Hunting Expeditions
Survival Shadow of Katmai
Also, Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3 are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/KKWJsSShPD
— Larry Hryb 💬 (@majornelson) 27. April 2017
Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts, Alaskan Adv, Hunting Expeditions & Survival SoK are coming to Xbox One Back Compat today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/KRkeMnCEwC
— Larry Hryb 💬 (@majornelson) 27. April 2017
