Xbox One – Sechs 360 Games für die Abwärtskompatibilität

Microsoft gibt Gas und haut weiterhin mehrere Xbox 360 Games für die Xbox One in die Abwärtskompatibilität. Diesmal sind es gleich sechs weitere Games. Wie Major Nelson via Twitter ankündigt handelt es sich dabei um die folgenden Games:

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

 Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts

Alaskan Adventures

Hunting Expeditions

Survival Shadow of Katmai

 

