Xbox One – Preview Update fügt 1on1 Messaging System hinzu

Ein weiteres Preview Update für die Xbox One fügt ein neues 1on1 Messaging System hinzu welches ausgiebig auf Fehler getestet werden darf. Die Xbox One muss dafür komplett neugestartet und nicht im Standby Modus hochgefahren werden. Danach müsste das neue System aktiviert werden. Probiert es doch mal aus.

We’ve made some recent changes to the messaging service on Xbox One. Please help us test out these changes and be sure to use Report a problem if you encounter any issues.

NOTE: Due to these changes, you may need to reboot your Xbox One console to continue using messaging. If you do not reboot your console, messaging may not function as intended.

Features to Test:

• 1 on 1 messaging with friends on Xbox One.

• 1 on 1 messaging with friends across devices.

Messaging Known Issues (please reboot your Xbox One console before using Report a problem):

• You may not see all of your Xbox Live messages or they may appear out of order. If you can’t find a message on your console, please go to Xbox.com.

• You may receive notifications for old messages.

• When receiving voice and shared content messages from other users, you will not receive a notification.

