Xbox One – Neues System Update sorgt für höhere Download-Geschwindigkeit

Ein neues System Update für die Xbox One sorgt für deutlich höhere Download-Geschwindigkeiten. So sollen Nutzer mit High-Speed Internet über 100Mps eine Verbesserung um bis zu 80 Prozent bekommen. Alle anderen unter 100Mps sollen eine Verbesserung von 40 Prozent spüren. Auch der Wireless Controller bekommt ein neues Firmware Update.

OS version: 10.0.14393.2152 (rs1_xbox_rel_1610 161208-1218) fre

Release date: 12/14/2016

Performance and general improvements

Download performance

We’ve made several optimizations to game and app downloads on Xbox One:

Customers with high-speed connections (greater than 100Mbps) should experience up to 80% faster download speeds.

Customers with connections less than 100Mbps should experience more consistent performance that is up to 40% faster than before.

Additional optimizations have also made background downloads more resilient to intermittent connectivity issues.

Download speeds will be influenced by network contention within the home and at the ISP level. Download speeds will also be impacted when games are running on the console as system resources are prioritized for gameplay over background downloads. For more information, visit Troubleshoot slow game or app downloads on Xbox One.

Wireless controller

Firmware update to improve performance.

Background Music

General performance improvements for added reliability and consistent experiences across steaming music apps.

Miscellaneous

General stability and performance improvements