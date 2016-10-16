Xbox One – Neues Preview Update veröffentlicht

Es gibt wieder ein Update für Xbox Live Preview Member. Dieses kümmert sich erneut um die Fehlerbeseitigung und kümmert sich diesmal um die Probleme mit der Xbox 360 Abwärtskompatibilität. Außerdem gibt es nun Wortvorschläge für das virtuelle Keyboard.

DETAILS

OS version released: rs1_xbox_rel_1610.161012-1900 Available: 6:00PM PDT 10/16 (1:00AM GMT 16/10)

NEW FEATURES:

• Arena: Best of 3 Based on your feedback, all tournaments have moved to a „best two out of three“ match format. This includes the currently active Killer Instinct tournament.

• Virtual Keyboard: Text Suggestions

Whether you’re sending a message to a friend or commenting on a screenshot, text suggestions will now appear above the top row of keys on the on-screen keyboard, helping you complete words faster. Use the right stick to quickly select a suggestion and return to typing, or select suggestions using the left stick or d-pad.

FIXES:

• Installation Xbox 360 backward compatible games should no longer fail to install from a game disc.

• Clubs Resolved an issue which prevented Club owners and Club admins from removing Club members.

KNOWN ISSUES:

• Clubs • Club invites may sometimes show up in the Friends list in Guide and may be counted or displayed multiple times. • When viewing the Chat section of the Club menu, the „Get the conversation started“ tile is unresponsive when selected. Workaround: Use the „Add a new topic“ button at the top of the Chat section to create a new topic.

• Store • When browsing the Store, certain apps may be missing for users with their console set to the Singapore region (zh-sg or en-sg). Workaround: To find a specific app, use the Store’s search function.

