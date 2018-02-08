Xbox One – Neues Dashboard Update auf den Weg

Die ganzen Alpha, Beta und Inside Tests sind durch und das neue System Update für die Xbox One wird nun für alle ausgerollt. Im Laufe des Tages sollte jeder Xbox One Besitzer eine neue Firmware bekommen. Folgendes steckt im Dashboard Update 1802:

Game hubs in the guide

Now game hub information is available right from the guide. Check on things like upcoming achievements, Looking for Groups posts, and friends currently playing your game without having to leave the action.

Distraction subtraction

Need some “me” time? Set your online status to “Do not disturb,” which suppresses notifications and lets your friends know that maybe it’s time to back off a little.

Plan your achievement attack

Next achievements in the guide lets you target specific achievements to unlock. Sort by close, common, rare, most common rare, and highest gamerscore.

More options for inactivity

Previously, you could set your Xbox to turn off after one or six hours of inactivity. We thought we’d give some other numbers a shot. Now you can also choose options for two, three, four, and five hours of inactivity.