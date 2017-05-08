Xbox One – Neues Alpha-Update veröffentlicht

Xbox Insider dürfen sich wieder über ein Alpha Update freuen. Große Änderungen solltet ihr dabei aber nicht erwarten, da nur ein Augenmerk auf die Stabilität und das Fixen von Fehlern gelegt worden ist.

DETAILS

OS version released: rs2_release_xbox_1705.170505-1900

Available: 2:00PM PDT 5/7 (9:00PM GMT 7/5)

FIXES:

• Games and Apps

• Fixed an issue which could cause games and apps to sort alphabetically when using „Sort by last used“ or „Sort by last update“.

• Certain games should no longer appear in the Apps section while they are installing.

• Resolved an issue which could sometimes cause uninstalled games to display as installed in the Games category.

• Localization

Miscellaneous localization fixes and improvements.

• Tournaments

Fixed an issue which could sometimes prevent users from participating in Tournaments.