Xbox One – Neues Alpha Ring Update verfügbar

Xbox Insider im Alpha Ring erhalten heute ein neues Update. Dort kommt eine Art Kindersicherung dazu. In dem Aktivitätsbericht könnt ihr genau verfolgen was eure Kinder an der Konsole angestellt haben.

DETAILS

OS version released: rs2_release_xbox_1704.170401-1900 Available: 6:00PM PDT 4/5 (1:00AM GMT 6/4)

NEW FEATURES:

• Activity Reports Activity reports are now available on Xbox One! You can now monitor your child’s activity on Xbox One including web browsing, app & game usage, screen time limits (where available), and purchase history.

To access activity reports:

Navigate to account.microsoft.com/family. Sign in with your Microsoft account, and ensure there is at least one child account in your Family. In the top menu bar, navigate to the Family tab, select your child, and select Activity next to their account. Under Activity reporting, switch the toggle to „On“. Check back in 24 hours to view your child’s activity on Xbox One.

FIXES:

• Miscellaneous Miscellaneous fixes and improvements.

KNOWN ISSUES:

• Settings – Display & sound The Audio output page is under construction and some of the new settings are not yet functional. New support is planned for Dolby Atmos for home theater, Dolby Atmos for headphones, and more in upcoming builds. An announcement will be made when these new features are ready to try out; enabling these settings now will have no effect.

• Wireless Display The Wireless Display app fails to launch and immediately crashes to Home.