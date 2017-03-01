XBox One – Neues Beta Ring Update verfügbar

Xbox Insider bekommen ein neues Beta Ring Update. Was dort drin steckt steht in den folgenden Patch-Notes:

HOW TO GET IT

• If your console is in Instant-On mode and you have been selected to receive the update, it will download and install the update and reboot to standby.

• NOTE: Once the update is available to you, you can manually begin the update by launching the Guide and navigating to All Settings > System > Updates.

• If you have been selected to receive the update and your console hasn’t downloaded and installed the update by 1:00 AM PST 3/2/2017, you will be prompted to do so at that time.

DETAILS

OS version released: rs2_release_xbox_1703.170224-1901

Available: 6:00PM PST 2/28 (2:00AM GMT 3/1)

FIXES:

System Update

In Energy-Saving mode, system updates should now download and apply when shutting down if “Keep my console up to date” is enabled.

Audio

Fixed an issue which caused an audible „pop“ when switching between apps.

Launching Games & Apps

Fixed an issue which caused the console to crash when selecting the „See in store“ button after launching an unowned title.

Games & Apps

The “Developer Education” app should no longer appear in Games & Apps.

Twitch

Fixed an issue which could cause the console to crash and restart after resuming Twitch from connected standby.

Sign-In

Resolved an issue which prevented the console from automatically signing in a profile with automatic sign-in enabled.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Xbox Accessories

The Xbox Accessories app Device Details page may appear blank.

Workaround: Update the device firmware, and view Device Details on a console not enrolled in Preview.

Copilot does not function at this time. You can disable Copilot from the power menu (hold the Xbox button on the controller) if desired.

Cortana

If Cortana was enabled prior to entering connected standby, you may encounter an error when resuming from connected standby.

Cortana may take a long time to respond when activated while playing certain games.

Scheduled Cortana reminders will not provide a notification if the user who created the reminder is signed in, but not the current active user.

Using voice dictation sometimes causes the virtual keyboard to become unresponsive.

Notifications

Some users may not receive certain types of notifications.

Game Clips

After capturing a game clip, the game clip fails to automatically post to the Activity Feed (if your profile is configured to do so).

Workaround: Manually view game clips in Profile > Captures > Manage captures and post to the Activity Feed.

EA Access

The EA Access app may indicate you are not an EA Access subscriber when you are. This does not affect your ability to download or play games from the Vault, or receive discounts on EA titles.

The screen may dim after a short amount of time while viewing videos in certain apps (Hulu Plus).

When enabling the Mono output setting in Ease of Access – Audio, Settings becomes unresponsive, crashes, and fails to launch on subsequent attempts.

Workaround: To launch Settings, perform a hard reset (hold down the button on the front of the console for five seconds until it fully powers down, then power it back on).

Settings – Display & sound

The Audio output page is under construction and some of the new settings are not yet functional. New support is planned for Dolby Atmos for home theater, Dolby Atmos for headphones, and more in upcoming builds. An announcement will be made when these new features are ready to try out; enabling these settings now will have no effect.

The Wireless Display app fails to launch and immediately crashes to Home.