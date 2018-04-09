Xbox One – Neues Alpha Update veröffentlicht

Die Xbox Insider Alpha Ring Mitglieder bekommen ein weiteres Update spendiert. Dieses sorgt für weitere Fixes und kleinere Verbesserungen:
Activity Feed
- Fixed an issue in which users would receive a “Something went wrong” error message when sharing game clips and captures through Twitter.
App Stability
- Fixed an issue in which a user would be using an app such as Netflix or Hulu would logout then unable to launch the app again until they power cycled.
Audio
- Fixed an issue in which some users would experience loss of system sounds on Home.
Game Hub
- Fixed an issue in which users some users with High Contrast enabled could not see active Club counts and Looking For Group (LFG) post counts.
Game Installation
- Resolved an issue which prevented some users from installing certain Games (Minecraft and Fallout Shelter), and received no notifications of the installation failure.
Loss of Home Navigation playing Guitar Hero
- Fixed an issue in which users some users playing Guitar Hero with a Guitar Hero controller would return to Home and be unable to perform any navigation with their controller.
Mixer Crowd Control
- Fixed an issue when a user used the co-pilot for extended sessions the feature would stop working.
My Games and Apps Collection
- You should no longer encounter an issue with My Games and Apps appearing empty or non-functional when launched.
Settings – Privacy
- Fixed an issue in which some users could not view or change Privacy Settings.
System Reliability
- Resolved a system stability issue that could result in apps crashing when multiple games or apps are running.
Video Playback
- Fixed issues with the UHD version of Disney’s latest BD-disc “Thor:Ragnarok” disc in which playback would hang towards the end of the movie.
Known Issues:
Pi-hole
- Pi-hole users may encounter issues signing in, creating, or recovering accounts upon downloading the 1804 update. This is due to a new configuration file which is downloaded from a URL Pi-hole blocks by default.
- Workaround: Add clientconfig.passport.net to the Pi-hole allowed IP address list.
Profile Color
- Sometimes users may encounter an incorrect Profile color when powering on the console.
Audio
- Hulu app volume is lower than expected—the Hulu team is working on an app update.
Audio Issues Help Needed
- We need your help if you are experiencing any audio issues on the console!
- If you experience any loss of audio on Home or in games and apps please use Report a problem and provide as much detail as possible please including:
- TV make and model
- Audio receiver or headset make and model
- Duration and frequency of the issue (How long did the issue occur? How often?)
- A video of the issue including audio if possible – please post a link to the video in your bug or we can direct message you for it.