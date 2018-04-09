NewsXbox One

Xbox One – Neues Alpha Update veröffentlicht

Die Xbox Insider Alpha Ring Mitglieder bekommen ein weiteres Update spendiert. Dieses sorgt für weitere Fixes und kleinere Verbesserungen:

Activity Feed

  • Fixed an issue in which users would receive a “Something went wrong” error message when sharing game clips and captures through Twitter.

App Stability

  • Fixed an issue in which a user would be using an app such as Netflix or Hulu would logout then unable to launch the app again until they power cycled.

Audio

  • Fixed an issue in which some users would experience loss of system sounds on Home.

 Game Hub

  • Fixed an issue in which users some users with High Contrast enabled could not see active Club counts and Looking For Group (LFG) post counts.

 Game Installation

  • Resolved an issue which prevented some users from installing certain Games (Minecraft and Fallout Shelter), and received no notifications of the installation failure.

 Loss of Home Navigation playing Guitar Hero

  • Fixed an issue in which users some users playing Guitar Hero with a Guitar Hero controller would return to Home and be unable to perform any navigation with their controller.

Mixer Crowd Control

  • Fixed an issue when a user used the co-pilot for extended sessions the feature would stop working.

 My Games and Apps Collection

  • You should no longer encounter an issue with My Games and Apps appearing empty or non-functional when launched.

 Settings – Privacy

  • Fixed an issue in which some users could not view or change Privacy Settings.

 System Reliability

  • Resolved a system stability issue that could result in apps crashing when multiple games or apps are running.

Video Playback

  • Fixed issues with the UHD version of Disney’s latest BD-disc “Thor:Ragnarok” disc in which playback would hang towards the end of the movie.

Known Issues:

Pi-hole

  • Pi-hole users may encounter issues signing in, creating, or recovering accounts upon downloading the 1804 update. This is due to a new configuration file which is downloaded from a URL Pi-hole blocks by default.
  • Workaround: Add clientconfig.passport.net to the Pi-hole allowed IP address list.

Profile Color

  • Sometimes users may encounter an incorrect Profile color when powering on the console.

Audio

  • Hulu app volume is lower than expected—the Hulu team is working on an app update.

Audio Issues Help Needed

  • We need your help if you are experiencing any audio issues on the console!
  • If you experience any loss of audio on Home or in games and apps please use Report a problem and provide as much detail as possible please including:
    • TV make and model
    • Audio receiver or headset make and model
    • Duration and frequency of the issue (How long did the issue occur? How often?)
    • A video of the issue including audio if possible – please post a link to the video in your bug or we can direct message you for it.

Chefredakteur, Inhaber MB Verlag, erster Ansprechpartner und Gründer von Games-Mag

Markus

