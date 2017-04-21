Xbox One – Fünfmal Nachschub für die Abwärtskompatibilität

Gleich fünf weitere Games wurden für die Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität bereitgestellt. Doch bevor ihr jetzt vor Freude vor eure Xbox One hüpft, es handelt sich dabei leider nur um ein paar Arcade Games. Doch es wird davon sich auch ein paar Fans geben. Bei den Xbox 360 Games handelt es sich um Contra, Roboblitz, 3D Ultra Minigolf, Golf: Tee it up und Gin Rummy.

 

Markus

Markus

