Xbox One – Fünffacher Nachschub für die Abwärtskompatibilität

Unter anderem mit Assassin´s Creed III

By Markus 861
Major Nelson kündigt via Twitter wieder Neuigkeiten für die Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität an. Gleich fünf weitere Xbox 360 Games sind ab sofort auch auf der Xbox One lauffähig. Dabei handelt es sich um Assassin´s Creed III, Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond, Shadow Assault, Ilomilo und den Klassiker Shinobi.

