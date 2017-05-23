Xbox One – Fünffacher Nachschub für die Abwärtskompatibilität

Major Nelson kündigt via Twitter wieder Neuigkeiten für die Xbox One Abwärtskompatibilität an. Gleich fünf weitere Xbox 360 Games sind ab sofort auch auf der Xbox One lauffähig. Dabei handelt es sich um Assassin´s Creed III, Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond, Shadow Assault, Ilomilo und den Klassiker Shinobi.

Also, Assassin’s Creed III and Matt Hazard: BBB are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/Kqjebu6yzO — Larry Hryb 💬 (@majornelson) 23. Mai 2017

Shadow Assault/Tenchu, ilomilo and Shinobi are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/ENTCk4DrzJ — Larry Hryb 💬 (@majornelson) 23. Mai 2017